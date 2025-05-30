Culture trumps Self-Reliance

I strongly believe that a nation’s ability to be self-reliant stems from its enabling indigenous culture or, in its absence, from its competence in designing a new enabling culture. No nation can become fully self-reliant in this world without this foundation.

Consider Pakistan, a nation that is separated from India and chose to reject Hindu civilizational culture. Lacking the competence to design a new enabling culture, it has never come close to being self-reliant. Unfortunately, one cannot turn into a beggar and proclaim self-reliance. Many nations without an enabling culture have run their course and slipped into oblivion for various reasons.

I wish to highlight the power of an enabling culture to transform a nation into a truly self-reliant one. India has a great advantage over many nations, as it possesses an ancient, knowledge-based civilisational culture. Every Indian citizen must ask: “Does India wield its cultural trump card to unlock its potential as a truly self-reliant nation?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first to issue a national call to action for becoming self-reliant. However, the government alone cannot achieve this humongous task. Citizens must awaken and embrace this national cause. India needs to reclaim its forgotten ancient cultural values that drives education, work culture, skilling, ethical guidance, and big thinking to enterprise, innovate, and professionalize.

Since independence, the callous dismissal of our great indigenous culture as “old school,” “traditional,” “not cool,” or “not progressive” has been unforgivable and carries an unquantifiable cost, which we are already bearing through rapid personal, professional, family, and social disintegration.

The Wrath Of Globalisation

To add fuel to the fire, globalisation has worsened the situation. No culture remains untarnished by the tsunami of the ultra-capitalist formula of “free enterprise” and “globalisation.” This global phenomenon has crushed cultures worldwide. This economic leveller, over four decades, has damaged indigenous cultures more than any foreign oppressor or dictator could over centuries. Even the mighty economic power of the USA, which unleashed this economic tornado, could not escape its wrath.

The USA, which lacked an indigenous culture, has nearly lost the enabling culture carefully designed by its founding fathers through a nation-building process begun in 1787, which sustained for over two centuries. While globalisation has economically benefited most nations that adopted it, birthing economic giants like China and India, it has equally eroded their invaluable cultures.

President Trump has taken it upon himself to reclaim the lost glory of American society, which is fighting bipolar ideological and deeply divided social battles. Above all, the USA has lost its self-reliance along with its designed enabling culture. Overdependence on China, India and other nations for essentials highlights the savagery of unmonitored, hypnotic globalisation. This example validates my statement: “A nation’s ability to be self-reliant stems from its enabling indigenous culture or, in its absence, from its competence in designing a new enabling culture.”

I strongly believe: “If a nation loses its culture, it loses the capability to be self-reliant forever.” Self-reliance as a slogan does not translate to reality unless a nation steps up for this mammoth cause. I propose four interdependent steps for India to rise to self-reliance.

Reclaiming The Indigenous Culture

I have always believed that a nation’s soul lies in its culture. It is a collective emotion, the invisible thread weaving through every citizen’s dreams, ambitions, and sense of self.

For India, a land of ancient wisdom and vibrant diversity, our culture is not just a relic of the past; it is the fuel for our future. It is the fire that can ignite self-reliance and propel us to global leadership. Let me be clear: self-reliance is not just about GDP, economic metrics, or massive manufacturing hubs. It is about a mindset, a collective pride, a refusal to bow to mediocrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, even at the cost of temporary political expediency. At the heart of it all is our culture, our greatest asset, our unyielding strength.

NATIONAL PRIDE

Let us talk about national pride. I am not referring to chest-thumping arrogance but a deep, unshakable belief in our identity as Indians. Our culture teaches us to honour our roots, whether it is the Vedic chants echoing through time, the intricate rhythms of Bharatanatyam, or the resilience of our farmers who have fed this nation for centuries.

This pride is not just nostalgia; it is a call to action. When we take pride in our identity, we stop seeking outward validation. We stop chasing foreign models of success that do not fit our culture and ethos. Instead, we build systems, products, and ideas with unapologetic confidence. Consider our space program: ISRO did not just put a rover on the moon; it did so on a shoe-string budget that made the world’s jaw drop. That is cultural pride at work: frugal, innovative, and fiercely independent.

SELF-WORTH

Self-reliance demands self-worth, a belief that we, as individuals and as a nation, as a culture are good enough. For too long, we have carried the baggage of colonial inferiority, measuring ourselves against Western yardsticks.

Our civilisational culture tells a different story. The Upanishads teach us to seek the divine within, to recognize our infinite potential. Imagine if every Indian internalised this, every student, every entrepreneur, every policymaker. We would not just be a nation of 1.4 billion people, we would be a force of 1.4 billion dreamers, each convinced that they could change the world.

This self-worth drove our freedom fighters to face empires with nothing but indomitable courage and determination. It drives our startups today, like OYO, Zoho, or Ola, to take on global giants. I believe: “When we know our worth, we do not beg for a seat at the table; we build our own.”

BIG PURPOSE THINKING

Now, let us address big-purpose thinking. A nation without a larger purpose is like a ship adrift. Our culture provides that compass. From the Mahabharata’s lessons on delivering one’s role, Ramayana’s lessons on duties and ethical guidance, to Gandhi’s vision of Swaraj, we have always been a people driven by something bigger than ourselves.

Today, that purpose must be self-reliance, not just to meet domestic needs but to lead the world. India’s ancient knowledge systems, from Ayurveda to mathematics, once drew scholars globally. Why are our youth flocking to Western universities? Whose fault, is it? Why cannot we reclaim that mantle? Imagine an India, where our universities rival MIT, Princeton, and Harvard, where our tech hubs outshine Silicon Valley, where our green energy solutions power the planet.

This is not a pipe dream; it is a cultural imperative. Our scriptures speak of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” the world is one family. That is not just a feel-good slogan; it is a blueprint for global leadership rooted in compassion, innovation, and responsibility.

SKILLING FOR GLOBAL COMPETITION

Self-reliance demands world-class, razor-sharp skills. Our culture has always valued competence, craftsmanship, mastery, whether it is the mathematical genius, precision of a Kathak dancer or the ingenuity of a street vendor turning scraps into solutions. That’s the glory of the past. Today we have moved away from being a merit centric society, we value social engineering over competence, professionalism and integrity. We continue to build on entitlement and free culture for political appeasement and expediency. How can India build a skilled workforce without competence, merit or professionalism being widely respected and promoted?

Our education system must stop producing rote learners and start fostering questioners, thinkers, creators, and problem-solvers. Consider the global demand for Indian coders, doctors, and engineers. We are already competitive, but we do not yet lead or dominate; we simply facilitate.

Programs initiated by PM Narendra Modi, like Skill India, are a good start, but we need a radical cultural revolution in education, one that blends our ancient culture of holistic learning with professional integrity and paired with cutting-edge technology. That is the India I envision, globally competitive, yet unmistakably Indian.

ELIMINATE CORRUPTION

Now, let us address the elephant in the room, corruption. It is a cancer that erodes self-reliance. Our culture, at its core, is rooted in dharma, righteousness, integrity, and duty. Yet, somewhere along the way, we have let greed, lethargy, jealousy, disloyalty, and shortcuts creep in. Every bribe, every favour, every instance of “chalta hai” attitude betrays our cultural values. A self-reliant India cannot afford this.

We need a cultural reset, a return to the principles of simplicity, honesty, integrity, and accountability that our epics champion. Consider the success of digital platforms like UPI or Aadhaar. They have cut through bureaucratic rot because they are built on transparency and efficiency. If we extend that ethos to every corner of governance and society, we will be unstoppable. It starts with us each of us refusing to compromise, demanding better, and upholding the standards our civilizational culture sets.

GREAT GOVERNANCE

A nation’s rise depends on leaders who dream big and act boldly. Our culture has always revered visionary leadership. Think of Ashoka, who transformed an empire through compassion, or Chanakya, who engineered a golden age with strategy. Today, we have a government that channels this legacy: one that sets audacious goals for global domination, not through conquest but through excellence. Whether it is making products for the world, renewable energy, leading in AI, or becoming the world’s pharmacy, the vision is clear and uncompromising.

Policies like Make in India or Atmanirbhar Bharat are steps in the right direction, but they need cultural backing. The government must inspire pride, foster self-worth, and align citizens with our larger purpose to galvanize a billion hearts. It is not about control; it is about unleashing India’s potential.

Imagine an India where every village has solar-powered microgrids, designed by local engineers trained in both traditional knowledge and modern tech. Imagine our films, music, and literature dominating global markets, telling stories that resonate with our values. Imagine our cities as models of sustainability, blending ancient urban planning with futuristic innovation.

This is within reach if we harness our culture. Japan rebuilt itself after devastating World War II distress by marrying its ancient samurai discipline with indigenously designed management models. Japanese consumer brands dominate the world in cutting-edge technology and uphold the highest quality standards. South Korea’s cultural pride fuels its tech leadership in computer hardware, globally renowned telecom, consumer appliances, and precision technology. Why cannot India do better?

CONCLUSION

India can be self-reliant. We must live the culture we preach, take pride in our identity, elevate our self-worth, align with a larger purpose, hone our skills, reject corruption, and demand visionary governance.

Every time we choose Made in India, innovate, or uphold integrity, we are building a self-reliant future. I am not saying it is simple, but it is possible. Our culture is not just a backdrop; it is the engine for our rise. Let us embrace it, wield it, and show the world what a billion-plus proud, purposeful, and skilled Indians can do. We cannot just dream of self-reliance; we must build it, one bold step at a time. When India rises, the world will not just watch; it will follow.

(The author is the Chairman of Nation Building Foundation, Chief Spokesperson for BJP, and a Harvard Business School-certified Strategist)