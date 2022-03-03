Do we need new Constitution?

People should not give in to loose talk of self-centered politicians

The word Constitution gives a positive vibration to the people of India. The drafting committee, under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar, has provided both rights and responsibilities to all the citizens to make the society a harmonious one. People of the country are happy with the present Constitution, and amendments were being made from time-to-time to cater to the needs of people. The debate over seeking a new Constitution is nothing but giving more priority to the loose talk of political leaders who have called for it. I appeal to the people to not to succumb to the comments of self-centered politicians who are distancing themselves from issues at hand through the magic of their words.

- Kukadapu Rohith, engineering graduate, Nagarjunasagar constituency

Work towards making existing Constitution more workable

Indian Constitution, though the lengthiest Constitution in the world, is still considered to be the best because it was drafted after studying all major Constitutions of other countries at that time, and adopted to suit the people of the country. The people and the governments derive their power from the same Constitution. It is Supreme. Moreover, the Supreme Court in Kesavananda Bharti vs State of Kerala case made it amply clear that no matter how much we change our Constitution by bringing amendments to it, we are not allowed to change its basic structure. The basic principles can't be taken away. The foundation and the idea that was laid down during its framing can't be eroded to make a new Constitution. Everything else can be changed by bringing amendments. So, there is no use of new Constitution when we can't change the basic structure. Rather, it would be a futile thing to do. Instead of thinking of adopting a new one, we should rather work on making the existing one more workable by abiding to its true spirit and essence.

- Rayees Nawaab, political analyst, Hyderabad

Changes should be made as per present needs

Instead of a new Constitution, I feel there should be some changes that should be made to our existing Constitution. Because, the present Constitution was drafted 75 years ago and the things that were relevant at that time might not be relevant now with the change in technologies and people needs at a faster pace. Amendments should be made to suit the aspirations of over 130 crore people of the nation.

- Raghuveer, resident, Devarakadra

New Constitution cry is to divert people's attention from major issues

Indian Constitution provides all the rights and privileges needed for a better society. However, the rulers, because of their lack of knowledge and shortsightedness, are unable to explore it and understand it properly. Some frustrated political leaders, just for the sake of diverting people attention from major issues like jobs and health, are trumpeting for change of Constitution. Even before anyone talks about change of Constitution, they should be asked what they actually want to change in the existing Constitution and what triggered them to think that way.

- Telaga Raju, post-graduate student, Palamuru University