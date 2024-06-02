Extraordinary individuals alone make a difference

In continuation of the 21-day State Formation ‘Dashabdi Utsavalu’ organised during K Chandrashekhar Rao’s regime last year, the Telangana State Cabinet has drawn day-long grand scale ‘Ten Years Completion’ State Formation Day Celebrations on June 2, with Sonia Gandhi as chief guest. CM Revanth Reddy extended personal invitation to former CM KCR. Independent of this, KCR- chaired BRS too is organising a 3-day ‘Dashabdi Utsavalu Concluding Celebrations.’

The ‘Incessant Relentless Struggle’ since 1956, not just by one individual, one group, one party, one or two intellectuals, one or two poets, one or two TV analysts, but countless ‘Unsung Heroes’ resulted in formation of Telangana State. They deserve inclusion in the contemporary history of Telangana, whenever scripted objectively. But, importantly, the ‘Extraordinary Leadership’ of Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao in the ‘Final Leg’ of 13 years ‘Peaceful Gandhian Model Movement’ deserves exclusive chapters in that. His strategic approach in convincing 33 political parties to support the formation of Telangana left Congress in power and BJP in Opposition then with no option except to concede the state formation. On June 12, 2014, KCR as CM as a ‘Statesmanlike leader’ expressed his gratitude, placing on record Sonia Gandhi’s support for the formation of Telangana in the Legislative Assembly. He also thanked Rajnath Singh and 33 parties.

KCR as the first Chief Minister exhibited embodiment of George Bernard Shaw’s saying, that, “Ordinary people adapt themselves to the world, extraordinary person tries to adapt the world to him, and the progress and development of the world is through extraordinary people.” With his out of box thinking,’ novel ideas and solutions to problems and creativity, throughout his 10 years in office, KCR made a huge difference in governance. In 10 years, KCR exceptionally placed before the nation the Telangana development and welfare model which left an indelible mark. He demonstrated qualities of personification of Gandhian values, Winston Churchill’s strategy, Jawaharlal Nehru’s ideology, Lee Kuan Yew’s commitment, PV Narasimha Rao’s progressive reforms, and Dr M Channa Reddy’s soul.

When KCR visited Singapore, he was impressed astoundingly with the remarkable growth story there. Envisioning to develop Telangana State the way Singapore first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew did, KCR focused on inclusive development of telangana and welfare of people. If Lee Kuan Yew is referred as the ‘Founding Father of Singapore’ turning it into a highly developed country in the world with a high-income economy, KCR, too, is referred as the ‘Father of Telangana’ who turned Telangana with phenomenal increase in per capita income and growth in GSDP. KCR has always been fond of Lee Kwan Yew’s book, 'Singapore: From Third World to First.’

KCR and Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, have common approaches, particularly in strengthening panchayat raj institutions. Many a time KCR recalled Nehru’s meeting with SK Dey during his visit to USA, at the instance of President Eisenhower, which ultimately terminated in Dey’s leaving his high profile advisory role US assignment. He came to India, and pioneered Panchayat Raj, community development and cooperative institutions in India. KCR also developed Telangana as an ideal platform for Panchayat Raj institutions. The unwavering will of KCR towards this reflected in the Panchayati Raj Act, aiming to transform every village as progressive, prosperous, and ideal place, brimming with greenery and cleanliness.

KCR was described as the one who pioneered the ‘Second dawn of Land Reforms,’ comparing him with P V Narasimha Rao. The spirit of Dr M Channa Reddy enthused KCR to lead the second phase of Statehood Movement successfully resulting in Telangana formation. Like Nehru inviting S K Dey an expert in rural development to India, KCR invited eminent Telanganites in pivotal positions abroad to provide their valuable services to Telangana. Dr G R Reddy, a former World Bank consultant, was appointed as Finance Advisor, and S Narsing Rao, a ‘Walking Encyclopedia’ then working as Chairman of high-profile Coal India, was appointed as CM KCR’s Principal Secretary.

When Fourteenth Finance Commission Chairman Dr Y V Reddy placed on record his deep appreciation about KCR’s competence, integrity and commitment, and made a special mention of his vision of ‘Reinventing and Reorienting’ the State and ‘Resource Mobilisation’ for the State, KCR was in office hardly for three months. The reason for his observation was KCR’s statesman approach to presenting a ‘Rich Telangana State’ with ‘Ample Resources’ but not indulging in ‘Loud Cries on State’s weak finances.’

Participating in the World Economic Forum meet in China, and speaking on ‘Emerging Markets at Cross Roads’ as a person versed in ethics and principles of governance, KCR did not indulge in criticism of Centre. Friendship or no friendship with Centre or PM Modi, KCR unequivocally defended Indian economy and its policies. Then that being an international forum, he endorsed China’s development. Finally, he cleverly projected Telangana. This echoed that KCR possessed the qualities of national and global leader.

KCR consistently focused on strengthening rural economy and creating enormous wealth. For instance, ‘Sheep Distribution Scheme’ was one in that direction. Dalit Bandhu scheme is another one. Another one, the Rythu Vedikas changed the entire contours of farming sector. Survey settlement and rectification of land records, the ‘Heart of Good Governance’ as described by economist Arvind Subramanian, the Revenue Act and Dharani portal, Rythu Bandhu (Investment Support Scheme for Agriculture) etc., were unique schemes.

Sir Winston Churchill, a statesman, writer, orator and leader who was appointed as Prime Minister of UK in May 1940 when Neville Chamberlain resigned during World War II, has commonality with KCR. Churchill’s planning, decision making, and his force of personality that often reminds KCR, was instrumental in cementing the 'Big Three' Alliance with Britain's powerful allies, Russia, and the United States. With the end of World War II and defeat of Hitler and Nazi Germany, Winston Churchill became world’s most eminent statesman. Despite this, in 1945 elections, Churchill suffered a humiliating defeat. In 1951, Churchill was victorious and became Prime Minister again. KCR and Churchill thus have similar qualities either in successor, probably, in defeat.

KCR always came out with innovative and novel solutions to the problems, as he knows the state and its people like back of his palm. For him, ‘Politics is a Task and not a Game.’ KCR has never been like any other run of the mill political leader. He has a clear vision primarily for his State Telangana and after that for the nation. He knows when to toughen his stand, when to be flexible and when to act for the overall welfare of people in the State. He will not mind walking an extra mile if required. Thus far and no further!

Characteristically, KCR with nearly five decades of experience in various capacities, and having understood the State’s and people’s needs, while holding reviews with officials, simply and subtly Guided them but never dictated his ideas. With due respect to the knowledge of officers and eliciting their valuable ideas, his guidance encompassed many aspects, leaving the implementation part to Experts.

Making a difference is the distinctiveness of KCR. Despite KCR’s conscious, pious, and meaningful sincere efforts, BRS was narrowly voted out of power. Alexander Dumas’ saying that 'Nothing succeeds like success' may not hold good always. ‘Failures are the pillars of success’ and ‘failure is only a suspended success’ are most appropriate in KCR’s case. The role model Telangana agenda which dispensed fruits of development and welfare to all sections of people in Telangana must be continued and implemented in the State, no matter which party government is in power, adjusting to ever changing requirements of people and government’s committed policies. KCR’s statesman-like leadership is inevitable.