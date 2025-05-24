First-of-its-kind AI literacy drive for women

The programme goes beyond traditional learning by hosting in-depth discussions on critical issues such as AI-driven crimes, digital privacy, and practical safety strategies. Actively engaging students, educators, and women from the police force, Yashoda AI Abhiyan sets a new standard for community-driven digital education, ensuring that women are not only participants but leaders in shaping India’s tech-savvy future

The launch of ‘Yashoda AI—Your AI Sakhi’ for shaping horizons with digital awareness to advance women’s AI literacy across India, took place at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly. This initiative is a key step toward empowering women to contribute meaningfully to a Viksit Bharat driven by technology and inclusion.

Led by the National Commission for Women (NCW), the Yashoda AI Abhiyan stands as India’s pioneering nationwide effort to empower women—especially from rural and semi-urban communities—with essential skills in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital safety.

More than just a training initiative, this campaign is designed to spark a transformation: it equips women with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the digital world with confidence, fostering digital literacy, safety, and self-reliance. The program goes beyond traditional learning by hosting in-depth discussions on critical issues such as AI-driven crimes, digital privacy, and practical safety strategies.

Actively engaging students, educators, and women from the police force, Yashoda AI Abhiyan sets a new standard for community-driven digital education, ensuring that women are not only participants but leaders in shaping India’s tech-savvy future.

Building on India’s bold step toward AI leadership at the Global Summit on AI Governance in Paris, Yashoda AI reflects the nation’s commitment to inclusive digital empowerment. It marks a decisive move towards Viksit Bharat, ensuring that women across India are not left behind in the AI-driven future.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women-led development and a Viksit Bharat, the Yashoda AI Abhiyan is a decisive step towards building an inclusive, technologically empowered India.

At the Global Summit on AI Governance in Paris, Prime Minister Modi emphasized India’s commitment to inclusive, responsible AI that builds trust and serves the most vulnerable. Yashoda AI embodies this vision by empowering women to lead in the digital age. In Viksit Bharat, technology must be a tool for inclusion, not exclusion. Speaking at the launch event, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, “True change begins when a woman masters the tools of the future. Yashoda AI Abhiyan is not just about learning technology it is about igniting confidence, enabling informed choices, and empowering every woman to shape a secure and inclusive digital tomorrow.”

She reiterated NCW’s strong commitment to protecting women’s rights in digital spaces, adding that this campaign is a natural extension of NCW’s work in the areas of cyber awareness, gender justice, and women-led safety innovations. The Commission has been a forerunner in running multiple digital safety campaigns, helplines, and policy dialogues addressing online abuse and tech-based discrimination.

Yashoda AI is a sole initiative of the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Future Shift Labs (FSL). Nitin Narang, Founder of FSL, highlighted the campaign’s broader vision, saying, “This is not just about AI literacy, it is about inclusion, dignity, and digital empowerment for India’s women—key pillars for building a Viksit Bharat.”

The launch event also featured remarks from the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Sagar Vishnoi, Co-founder and Director of FSL, and Pranav Dwivedi, Convener Yashoda AI, who collectively emphasized the importance of digital empowerment and women’s leadership in India’s AI journey. Their messages were powerfully echoed by the presence of dignitaries from the National

Commission for Women — Ramawtar Singh, Shivani Dey, and Santosh Kulkarni — whose support underscored the need for equity and representation of women in every step of India’s technological journey.