Globalisation of Indian higher education

According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up an Office for International Affairs and Alumni Connect Cell in universities and encouraged academic collaboration between Indian and foreign higher education institutions (HEIs). NEP 2020 plans to enable "top universities in the world to operate in India." As envisioned in NEP, 2020, a legislative framework permitting higher-ranked foreign universities to enter India will give higher education an international dimension, allow Indian students to gain foreign qualifications at competitive prices, and make India an appealing worldwide study destination. Hence, the UGC posted a draft of "Regulations for Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India - 2023" on its website for public comment. Foreign universities/institutions in India can conduct undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, post-doctoral, and other programmes and grant degrees, diplomas, and certificates in all disciplines under these regulations.



Process of Approval

UGC approval is mandatory for Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) to set up campuses in India. Foreign universities which are in the top 500 in overall/subject-wise global rankings and any reputable foreign educational institution in their native nation can apply for this. Eligible FHEI may apply online to the UGC with the application form, non-refundable processing fee, approval from the Governing Body, information on infrastructural facilities, faculty availability, fee structure, academic programmes, courses, curricula, financial resources, etc. A Standing Committee will be established by the Commission to look into issues pertaining to the establishment and management of FHEI campuses in India within 45 days of submitting applications. Permission will originally last ten years.

Key provisions

FHEI campuses can change their admissions process including fee structure for domestic and international students from time to time. At least 60 days before admissions, FHEIs shall provide the prospectus on their websites, including fee structure, refund policy, number of seats in a programme, eligibility criteria, minimum qualifications, admission process, etc. FHEIs should also provide need-based scholarships through endowment funds, alumni donations, revenue generated from tuition fees, and other sources. FHEIs should not conduct Online and ODL programmes. FHEIs should be able to attract faculty and staff from India and outside according to their recruitment policy. It can set their qualifications, remuneration, and other terms of employment. The FHEI will ensure that appointed faculty meet the qualifications of its main campus. The FHEIs shall not offer any study programme that jeopardises India's national interest, sovereignty, integrity, security, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency, or morality. FHEIs must follow any additional UGC and Indian government requirements. FHEIs must submit annual reports including Audit Reports to UGC. The FHEI should report to the Commission annually on its programmes, students admitted and graduated, and degrees granted. The UGC must approve any course or campus closure by the FHEI. The parent entity must provide an alternative to students if a course/program is disrupted or discontinued.

Key issues for consideration

The UGC's effort to bring international education to India is laudable. It reduces Indian student migration and invites foreign higher education students. Hence, Indian higher education will be transformed. The draft covers all higher education aspects well. The draft calls for a transparent, acceptable fee, which is impossible to achieve. Instead, the UGC might set the fee structure depending on the commitments of each FHEI separately. The Standing Committee will approve STEM courses but not humanities or social science courses. This contradicts higher education's multi-disciplinary approach, which has been stressed by the NEP 2020. Hence, implementing one recommendation of the policy without neglecting another is the need of the hour. Faculty qualifications and the ratio of foreign and Indian faculty should be fixed by the UGC. Only then can UGC's role in running FHEIs be strengthened.

It is important to specify the tenure of the foreign faculty members' employment at FHEIs, such as six months, a year, two years, etc. The Corpus Fund should be set at a specific amount, and the Standing Committee should specify in detail the land and building areas, as well as other necessities, that are necessary for the operation of FHEIs in India. Only then will our students have an equal opportunity to receive a top-notch education at home by inviting FHEIs.

