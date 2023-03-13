HEIGHT OF CONTEMPT FOR THE NATION!

Recent utterances of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his tour of England disparaging India and the Union government have made him an International crook. Hitherto he was regarded as Pappu in India, but after his contemptuous statements about the state of affairs in India, he has qualified himself as an International crook. The freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 (1) of the Constitution of India does not grant unbreakable liberty to anyone to lower the international image of the country. Anybody indulging in such acts deserves to be severally punished in accordance with the law.





The objectionable statements made by the heir apparent of Congress in Cambridge University and elsewhere include spreading a false narrative about treating Muslims and Christians as second-class citizens and falsely attributing the same to the prime minister. Rahul also claimed that there is no democracy in the country and he and other opposition leaders were not allowed to speak in the parliament. Though it is on record that in the last Budget session, he had spoken for well about 45 minutes. He also falsely complained to the foreigners that Indian Universities were not inviting him for interacting with students. The height of his contempt reached when he begged for the support of foreign countries in 'restoring' democracy in India!





Maybe, Rahul Gandhi had his own compulsions to make such defamatory statements against the prime minister and the country as a whole, in view of the rapidly approaching general elections in 2024.But this alone cannot be a ground to absolve him. Apparently, this Congress prince has caused irreparable damage to the office of the prime minister and the nation which today enjoys a very high reputation in the comity of nations.





Therefore, the law should take its own course. If Subramanian Swamy can be stripped of his membership of the parliament in 1996 for his alleged contemptuous statements, then why not apply the same yardstick to Rahul Gandhi and disqualify him as an MP. Besides, along with other irresponsible political leaders, Rahul Gandhi too, should be tried for spitting venom against the prime minister and creating differences among people of different faiths. This is the need of the hour. Indeed, it is the proper legal way to set right the politicians like Rahul Gandhi.





Rapist father gets life term

The Second Metropolitan Sessions Judge court in Hyderabad recently convicted a person to life term imprisonment for the offence of raping his 4 year old daughter repeatedly.





Liquor Gate actors in for more trouble

The Delhi government' s Excise policy gate players are definitely in for more troubles. Delhi government's deputy chief minister along with a few others have already been dumped in jail. Many others including Telangana chief minister KCR's MLC daughter, KKavitha are also facing the fear of arrest by the CBI and ED.





Bombay HC on Section 38 NI ACT

Justice Amit Borkar of the Bombay High Court in a case titled, Lyka Lab and Anr. Vs. The state of Maharashtra has held that the Authorised person who signs a cheque on behalf of a company cannot be called to comply with Section 143 A of the Negotiable Instruments Act. This section authorises the court to order the drawer of a cheque to deposit up to 20 per cent of the cheque amount before the drawer can be allowed to contest the case.





Chhattisgarh HC no to 100% quota for women The Chhattisgarh High Court recently struck down a 100 per cent job reservation provided by the state government for women in a nursing school.Terming it unconstitutional the court held that reserving 100 per cent posts of Assistant Professors is against the provisions of the Constitution.











