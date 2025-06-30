HPV adding to the rise in cancer cases among Indian youth

A growing number of oncologists across India have expressed concern over Human Papillomavirus (HPV) becoming a major contributing factor in the rise of cancers in young Indians, particularly among those in their twenties and thirties.

With increasing cases of cervical, oral, and oropharyngeal cancers linked to HPV infection, experts believe India is on the brink of a preventable cancer crisis if urgent measures are not implemented.

Dr Ashish Gupta, Chief of Medical Oncology at Amerix Cancer Hospital, New Delhi, said, “HPV-related cancers are striking far earlier than we used to see. Patients in their twenties are coming in with cervical, oral, and throat cancers -- many of which could have been avoided entirely with timely vaccination and proper awareness.” “What’s most heartbreaking is that HPV is preventable, yet many families and individuals are not even aware of the risk,” Dr Gupta said.

Unlike other cancers that develop over decades, HPV-related cancers in young people often progress rapidly and silently. Prevention through vaccination and early screening should be treated with the same urgency as any national health emergency. “We need a focused, stigma-free, countrywide campaign that reaches schools, colleges, and parents,” Gupta said.

The virus, which spreads primarily through intimate skin-to-skin contact, is known to be one of the most common sexually transmitted infections globally. While the body clears most HPV infections on its own, certain high-risk strains can persist and lead to cancer. In women, it is the leading cause of cervical cancer, while in men and women alike, it is now strongly linked to oral, anal, and throat cancers.

What troubles experts further is the lack of awareness and the social stigma that surrounds HPV discussions in India -- leading to poor vaccination rates and negligible screening coverage.

Dr Shubham Garg, senior oncologist at Dharamshila Narayana super speciality hospital, said, “HPV-related cancers don’t give you many symptoms early on. That’s why routine screening is so vital. A young woman with no symptoms may already have precancerous changes in the cervix. Similarly, oral HPV infections in men often go unnoticed until they present with full-blown tumours. Without education, vaccination, and routine checkups, we’re allowing preventable cancers to spread unchecked.” Currently, India does not have a national HPV vaccination program for all adolescents, although the vaccines are approved and available in private settings. Global studies have proven that vaccinating both boys and girls before they become sexually active significantly reduces HPV transmission and related cancers. Experts believe that adopting universal HPV immunization for preteens, along with catch-up vaccinations for older teens and young adults, is the most effective strategy to curb this epidemic. However, vaccination alone isn’t enough.