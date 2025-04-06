Improper educational policies stymie professional faculties

A Parliamentary Committee emphasised the need to enhance higher education options, research infrastructure, a unified long-term approach to retain and recover its human capital and to avoid Brain Drain. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in an article criticised the National Education Policy (NEP) alleging that the 3Cs ‘Centralization, Commercialization, and Communalization’ haunt Indian Public Education System today, and this ‘Carnage’ must end. She criticised that the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) comprising Union and States’ Ministers for Education has not been convened since September 2019. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, during a review meeting with the Education Commission, preferred to introduce ‘Revolutionary Reforms in the Education System’ and unveil a ‘Comprehensive Policy Document’ aimed at establishing the best possible education system, considering field-level realities and adopt a practical, results-oriented approach, through quality primary (With Strong Foundation) and higher education. These recent interpretations by Parliamentary Committee, Sonia Gandhi, and Revanth Reddy are noteworthy.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of professional competence, despite advancements in technology and infrastructure, inadequacies continue to undermine effective service delivery, the main reason being the gap that exists between theoretical knowledge and practical execution. This disconnect is evident in critical fields like Engineering, Medicine, and Civil Services, where reliance on ground-level skilled personnel remains alarmingly high. The root of this problem lies not only just in ‘Outdated Educational Frameworks’ but also in the structural deficiencies of professional training and preparedness. Analysing causes, manifestations, and potential solutions to this deep-seated issue, focusing on aligning professional education with real-world demands, is essential. Real-world demands must drive education reforms.

For instance, as an example, for resolving technical and infrastructure-related issues, such as rectification of power failures, quite often skilled ground staff do better than senior professionals. Higher-level professionals often limit themselves to routine administrative, supervisory, and managerial functions, lacking hands-on expertise, including inability to handle advanced tools. Engineering, Medicine, Information Technology, and other professional graduates, despite holding advanced degrees and years of experience, become increasingly dependent on ground-level Industrial Training Institutes’ (ITI) personnel or self-taught skilled expertise for operational tasks. Professional independence requires real-world technical competence.

India has demonstrated professional excellence, accomplishing global recognition and serving as ‘Role Model’ for other countries in key fields such as space technology, nuclear research, healthcare, information technology, and financial sector. This success is largely due to well-structured hierarchical coordination and continuous knowledge updates. Space technology thrives under a defined three-tier structure where scientists, engineers, and operational staff coordinate seamlessly from testing to launch and ground station monitoring. Nuclear technology benefits from a ‘National Atomic Energy Agency’ guiding research, development, and operational implementation through cross-functional teams. This structured coordination and continuous learning in a few selected areas is typically missing in other fields. A significant disconnect exists between professional education and the actual execution of skill-related roles in engineering, medicine, and civil services.

Professionals with prestigious degrees, thanks to umpteen inadequacies, often struggle with practical challenges, relying heavily on lower-level staff for troubleshooting. There is a fundamental flaw in the structure of education, training, and job preparedness. For example, electrical engineers in government service frequently rely on electricians to repair simple wiring issues, and those working in a power plant might understand the theoretical aspects of voltage regulation and circuit design but struggles to diagnose a transformer or any other failure without the help of an experienced electrician.

Civil engineers working on infrastructure projects depend on masons and carpenters to execute construction work accurately. Mechanical engineers often need support from experienced mechanics to diagnose and repair machinery failures. Computer Science Graduates require additional training to handle complex coding problems or software deployment. MBBS doctors often struggle with patient care and diagnosis without the assistance of nurses and technicians. Specialist doctors are unable to interpret basic diagnostic reports without guidance from radiologists or lab technicians. Civil servants rely heavily on clerical staff and subordinates for a simple note preparation. Operational efficiency entirely depends on skilled support staff.

Professional education system prioritises theoretical knowledge over practical application. Engineering and medical curricula are outdated, focusing on examinations rather than real-world problem-solving. Internship opportunities are limited, leaving graduates unprepared for field challenges. Consequently, ITI-trained electricians, plumbers, and machine operators often outperform specialist engineers in practical settings, while nurses and medical technicians demonstrate better patient care capabilities than newly graduated doctors and even specialist. Constables and Upper Division Clerks handle basic-level operations better than senior or junior IPS-IAS officers. A better field training than the existing one strengthens administrative problem-solving skills.

Introducing mandatory internships and hands-on training in engineering and medical education; Focus on skill-based training rather than rote learning; Encouraging collaboration between educational institutions and industries for real-world exposure; Encouraging professional certification and evaluation beyond academic degrees; Introducing skill-based hiring criteria in public and private sectors etc., may be an answer to the maladies. The deep-rooted disconnect between professional education and practical execution needs to be done away with. The NEP-2020 to a great extent aims to address these gaps by introducing experiential learning, vocational training, and industry partnerships to improve professional competence. It emphasises multidisciplinary education, problem-solving, and early exposure to technical skills. However, implementation remains inconsistent, with educational institutions still relying heavily on rote learning. Experts have pointed out that the success of NEP depends on effective implementation, infrastructure, and industry collaboration.

The National Training Policy (NTP) underscores the importance of continuous learning, structured training modules, and competency-based evaluations for professionals and civil servants. It proposes mid-career training programs and practical exposure to improve decision-making and operational competence. Bureaucratic inertia and ineffective monitoring which hamper execution continues to be a flaw.

Over the years, experts have long highlighted this growing disconnect between academic learning and professional competence. Professional education still tends to focus on examinations rather than skill-building, and producing graduates who excel only in theory. Engineering education often fails to develop coding and technical skills, while medical training leaves MBBS graduates ill-equipped to handle critical cases independently. Administrative training remains focused on procedural knowledge rather than field-level realities, and understanding.

One easy way to comprehend imperatives, implications, and challenges of implementation in seriatim is as follows: Curriculum Overhaul with a focus on practical application, Skill-Based Learning, Industry-Academia Collaboration for real-world exposure, Competency-Based Training, and Continuous Learning (Imperatives); Improved Professional Competence, Reduced Dependency on lower-skilled workers, Enhanced Public Trust and service delivery, Competent professionals improving service delivery, boosting public confidence (Implications); and Resistance to Change from existing systems, Resource and infrastructure Constraints, Coordination Issues, and Scalability (Challenges of Implementation) etc.

Bridging the gap between education and professional competence is essential for not only India’s, but also many developing and fairly good number of developed countries. Practical training, industry collaboration, and competency-based learning will empower professionals to perform effectively. The success of reforms under the National Education and Training Policies depends on consistent execution, adequate resources, and a mindset shift toward skill-based education. Connecting the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical competence is not just a policy imperative, it is a national necessity. The success of India's professional excellence in fields like space and nuclear technology demonstrates the potential of structured hierarchical coordination and continuous learning. However, this success remains confined to select sectors, leaving significant gaps in professional execution across engineering, medicine, and civil services.

The National Education Policy-2020 and the National Training Policy may provide a roadmap for addressing these shortcomings, but the real challenge lies in effective implementation. A paradigm shift towards skill-based learning, industry-academia collaboration, and continuous professional development is essential. Only by aligning educational objectives with practical demands India can transform its workforce from theoretically proficient to operationally competent, ensuring that professionals at higher governance levels are not just administrators but effective problem solvers and innovators. And, hence, concerns expressed by Parliamentary Committee, Sonia Gandhi, and Revanth Reddy are significantly genuine. Hope they will become practical.