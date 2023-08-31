India set to do ‘Surya Namaskar’

The successful landing of Chandrayaan -3 is a proud moment for India. It is a testament to the country’s growing capabilities in space exploration. This achievement inspired the scientists and engineers to dream big and take a giant leap and reach for the Sun. Barely 10 days after creating history by landing near the South Pole of the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its spacecraft to study the Sun. Aditya- L1 shall be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun.



Just as water, air and earth are needed for life, in the same way the energy of the Sun is very important for the survival and growth of the organism. Sun is the God of Creation. The Geography lessons in school taught us that the Sun is the nearest star and the largest object in the Solar system. The estimated age of Sun is about 4.5 billion years. It is a hot glowing ball of Hydrogen and Helium gases. The distance to the Sun from the earth is about 150 million kilometers and is the source of energy of our solar system. Without the solar energy the life on earth cannot exist.

As a lay man, I thought why study Sun when it emanates unbearable heat and burns everything near it. Like me there might be many. I got the answer after thinking for a while. The Sun is the nearest star and therefore can be studied in much more detail as compared to other stars. By studying the sun, we can learn much more about our stars in our milky way as well as stars in other galaxies. The various thermal and magnetic phenomena on the Sun are of extreme nature. Thus, the Sun also provides a good natural laboratory to understand these phenomena.

The Sun God occupies a prominent place in Hinduism. Surya is ranked along with Lord Vishnu, Shiva Shakti and Ganesha and many temples dedicated to him are found throughout India. His power is conceived of as dispelling darkness, curing disease and healing and illuminating the world. The iconography of Surya is often depicted riding a chariot drawn by seven horses or by a single horse with seven heads, holding full blown lotuses, his head surrounded by a nimbus, a halo or by rays. The seven horses represent the seven colours of visible light and the seven days of the week. Surya as a deity is also found in the arts and literature of Buddhism and Jainism. The worship of Sun God was widespread in the ancient civilizations of Egypt, Greece and Mesopotamia. The Sun is known in Hindu mythology by DHRUKKILWAY. In our Vedas and other texts 12 names of Surya have been kept on the basis of their different characteristics named as: Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Kha, Pusha, Hiranya Garbha, Marichin, Aditya, Savitr, Arka and Bhaskar. Naming the Solar Mission Aditya appears to have a specific connotation. Aditya means newly risen Sun, Lord Surya, the Sun, Lord of the Sun.

Aditya is considered as natural leader, a born leader, ambitious and free thinking. ‘Om Adityaya Namah – Jai Surya Devata’ is considered to be an eye of the Virata Purusha, or the Vishwarupa of Shri Maha Vishnu himself. Incidentally, Surya is worshipped by people, saints and even asuras or demons. He has a strong power to get things done, because the sense of determination is very strong. Surya namaskar or Sun salutation has 12 positions for each of these forms. Mitra, a form of Surya, is described as ‘the eye of the world, and thus the Sun is conceived of as an eye which illuminates and perceives the world. Surya is depicted with a chakra also interpreted as Dharmachakra, the Universal Moral Order or the Wheel of the Laws. Surya Dev is the only deity who does not require any offerings or big rituals to please him. He can be appeased only by doing Surya Namaskar or by offering Jal, the water. When you chant these 12 names, the Sun God is pleased with this and gives the desired boon to the devotees.

Let us all pray and seek His blessings for the success of Aditya L1 mission.