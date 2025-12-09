Internationalisation of higher education and the present global order

In the Indian context, internationalisation of higher education seeks to bring in the country’s unique strengths and reinvigorate the education system in a globalised world. The conversation on learning and knowledge-sharing within higher education institutions—traditionally guided by the integration of diverse perspectives—is now challenged by the inability, and at times the unwillingness, of certain segments of the academic bureaucracy to embrace innovation, change, and upskilling.



Internationalisation of higher education provides a glimmer of hope at a time when it appears to be at the crossroads in several parts of the world. Sadly, universities are increasingly turning into battlegrounds for reasons that have nothing to do with academics.

The recent global developments pose a danger as higher education systems everywhere face enormous challenges in the post-Covid order. Many countries are witnessing a resurgence of primordialism, class-and ideology-centric conflicts, with educational institutions becoming sites of contestation. At the same time, the post-pandemic era has seen major shifts in geopolitical relations and rapid scientific and technological advancements, particularly in communication technologies and artificial intelligence. These transformations have significantly altered the way people live, think, and interact, giving rise to new dynamics in the world of higher education.

The last five years have been particularly eventful as regards teaching, learning, and research methodologies. Institutions of higher learning are emerging as vital links between academia and society, calling for renewed focus on social and economic empowerment and development. In the Indian context, internationalisation of higher education seeks to bring in the country’s unique strengths and reinvigorate the education system in a globalised world.

The conversation on learning and knowledge-sharing within higher education institutions—traditionally guided by the integration of diverse perspectives—is now challenged by the inability, and at times the unwillingness, of certain segments of the academic bureaucracy to embrace innovation, change, and upskilling. While the traditional pillars of higher education—problem-focused learning, collaboration, critical thinking, and ethical reasoning—necessitate a holistic approach, many institutions are now broadening their outlook in response to changing aspirations. This includes establishing partnerships among academia, research organisations, practitioners, and the civil society.

In a society shaped by critical thinking and ethical values, our education system has largely succeeded in enabling students to analyse complex issues from multiple perspectives and to integrate ethics into problem-solving processes.

Yet, two major challenges persist. First, a section of the teaching community struggles to adapt to present-day demands, including curriculum reforms and the need to equip students with contemporary skills. Second, there is a growing crisis of motivation among students, many of whom are trapped in a rat race of acquiring degrees and securing higher salary packages rather than pursuing genuine learning. The teaching community will play a decisive role in the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which demands deep learning, contextualised knowledge, and enhanced student engagement.

India-UK higher education relations have recently entered a transformative phase, with nine leading British universities planning to open campuses in India. Which marks a major milestone in the bid to internationalise education and research.

Top UK universities setting campuses in India:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer have announced that nine UK universities, including the University of Southampton and the University of Bristol, will establish campuses in major Indian cities. The Southampton campus in Gurugram is already operational, while Bristol is set to launch an Enterprise Campus in Mumbai by next year. This initiative forms part of the “India-UK Vision 2035” roadmap, building on Modi’s UK visit in July. These campuses are expected to offer British-standard degrees and world-class research exposure to Indian students without requiring them to travel abroad. This is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasizes providing global-standard learning opportunities within the country.

This development is path breaking as it complements India’s larger efforts toward internationalizing higher education and improving accessibility. Both governments have also agreed on mutual recognition of qualifications, joint and dual degree programmes, and flexible curricula—steps that will foster student and academic mobility. The initiative gains further importance considering India’s demographic dividend and the rapidly expanding university-going population. It will strengthen global collaboration in research, innovation, skill development, and employability, and contribute to economic growth in both nations. It also reflects the growing multipolarity in global higher education—a clear departure from the earlier Anglo-American dominance of the sector.

In a post-Covid world shaped by digital classrooms and cross-border exchange of knowledge, this collaboration represents a timely response to the need for global protocols ensuring academic freedom, cooperation, and exchange in an evolving geopolitical environment. Worldwide, institutions of higher education are increasingly recognizing the strategic significance of internationalization due to growing interdependence in trade, technology, and knowledge.

In India, institutional leaders and policymakers are emerging as key catalysts in formulating cohesive international strategies that strengthen education, research, and innovation. External drivers—such as demand for transnational collaborations, international rankings, and global regulatory frameworks—are also influencing national policies.

Conclusion:

In the present global order, universities are therefore focusing more deeply on global engagement, international research partnerships, and curriculum reforms aligned with international standards. While digitalization and online academic exchanges have opened new avenues after the pandemic, institutions still face challenges such as unequal resource allocation, limited access, and restrictive local policies that hinder global participation. Nevertheless, the growing emphasis on inclusion, equity, and social responsibility resonates with the broader mission of higher education.

In keeping with its emerging global role, India carries the responsibility to contribute to global knowledge demands in an era when skills, innovation, and expertise are shaping global governance and security.

(The writer is Professor of Law and Chairman of Telangana Council of Higher Education-TGCHE)