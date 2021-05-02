It’s high time to declare Medical Emergency!

Though after bitter experience of Emergency clamped down by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the very word, Emergency has been abhorred by the people of India, still the fact is that this much-dreaded provision still remains intact in the Constitution of India. Besides, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 also enables the government to proclaim the Medical Emergency in any part of the country or all over the country.



Going by the people's outcry for shortage of medicines, hospital beds and oxygen to cope up with the rapidly spreading Covid-19 pandemic in its new 'Avtar', the demand for doctors, nurses and para-medical workers is expected to multiply manifold in the near future. The incidence of positivity of Covid-19 among the people has been increasing day after day to an alarming numbers. Therefore, several high courts and the Supreme Court have flagged red signal to the State and Central governments and advised the Executive to spare no stone unturned to fight the danger.

However, on the face of it, the governments alone cannot tackle the massive problem of Covid-19. Besides, the government machinery including the defence and para-military forces, the public spirited volunteers from the civil population will have to be involved in the fight against the pandemic on a war-footing level.

Unfortunately, some fringe elements, including those nurturing Jihadi, divisive, separatist and extremist dreams are too busy to encash this 'opportunity' to ensure that the country suffers the most. These elements not only engage in vicious propaganda through media and digital platforms, but also 'celebrate' the gloomy situation by spreading fake news and rumours, thereby adding fuel to the fire.

The idea behind such nefarious activities is, obviously to create panic in the society and ill-will towards the lawfully elected government of the day. The present blame-game between the so-called well-wishers of people is nothing but a clever ploy to win over the gullible people and make them believe that the popular governments are doing nothing to save their life. And to ensure this, these anti-national forces would go to any extent; from looting the medicines to their black marketing and scaring away the needy to approach hospitals.

True, there is a dearth of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff as on today and is likely to become acute in the days to come. That is why, considering the overall situation, it is high time that the Central government takes full-control of the situation in its hands. This is possible only by invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 after consulting the States. The law gives the Union government sufficient powers to deal with the emergency situation notwithstanding whether some 'adamant' States extend their co-operation or not.

Last but not the least, to make the Medical Emergency successful, the governments should not hesitate to draw required talent from the vast civilian population. All other activities like trade, commerce and industry should be kept on the back burner during Medical Emergency and good Samaritans should be encouraged to come forward to serve the nation in the critical times. Later, after the normalcy returns, such volunteers should be rewarded fabulously and their services should be recognised on par with the services of the defence and security forces.

Dispose of EP within

six months: SC

In a bid to reduce delays in execution proceedings, the Apex court directed the executing courts to dispose of execution proceedings within six months from the date of filing and added that this limitation could only be extended after noting reasons for the delay. The court also issued a slew of directions to facilitate timely disposal of EPs.

Awesome 'online' experience

While on one hand the Supreme Court of India has come out with a vision document to streamline the virtual hearings of the court cases throughout the country and invited comments, suggestions and opinions from the public, the prevailing State of affairs in the matter of online hearing through video conferencing has been, to say the least 'dismal.'

The legal fraternity, particularly the practicing lawyers, seems to be divided on the ratio of efficacy of the online hearing cases. One side which believes that the problems of connectivity, distortion of communication and mismanagement are the incurable factors, the other side is still hopeful and thinks that these are only the teething troubles and would be over soon.

However, a lot more needs to be done in this direction. A dedicated satellite to cater to the needs of the legal fraternity and judiciary exclusively seems to be the first requirement to overcome the connectivity issue. Further, equipping the stakeholders namely, judges, court staff and lawyers with the electronic gadgets having latest technology and the knowledge of their operation is also a must to ensure an uninterrupted working of the court proceedings. Above all, there has to be an attitudinal change among the users of the online facility because only the will, will find a way.

Your lordship, you too!!

In a conscience-shaking judgment, the Karnataka High Court has observed that a former judge of the same court allegedly attempted to get the Governor's post by bribing an astrologer has lowered the prestige of judges and also degraded the image of the Governor's post.

The said retired judge by her own admission had shelled a hefty sum of Rs 8.5 crore to an astrologer who had taken her for a ride by his glib talk promising the governorship.

Indeed, this incident should not be seen as an aberration of the system, but must be considered with due seriousness. The High Court would do better to institute an inquiry into her conduct before, during and after her judgeship of the said court and dig out her past activities, the people who became hand tools for her and so on to convince the public at large that the judiciary of the country does not tolerate such black sheep.