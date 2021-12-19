Mamata’s abilities would be pitted against a two-time PM Modi

Your editorial captioned 'Matching Mod's tactics, a tough task for opposition is apt and appropriate. No permutations and combinations worked by so-called opposition parties can paint Modi and his government black, parties' victory in UP and at the national level in near future cannot be halted . Didi is day dreaming to be the Prime minister of India and she wanted to head the stunted minded and devoid of any ideology regional parties and tries to piggy back on them to power. Her becoming Prime Minister of India is a matter of fact that can come true only in her wild dreams . She lacks pan-India vision; she herself has no idea about major national issues. Talking wildly from rooftops cannot get her votes. All most all Hindus who are very well organized under Modi & Yogi's self-less rule will passionately hate her.

That she may have won state elections ,to get herself won in the state elections ,she stooped to the level of gaining sympathy by campaigning in wheel chair with the feigned injury enacted superbly under the direction of wily Prasanth Kishor , this is highly unbecoming of the chief minister of West Bengal which was the bed of renaissance movement and it gave us many luminaries. Her entire rule for two terms is very discouraging and her despotic style of functioning alienated her staunch supporters and they deserted her unable to work under her regressive rule. Her last three years stint just confined to vehemently resisting the BJP and her belligerence for good and bad reduced her to the state of an intolerable politician; her party goons killed many RSS volunteers and chased away all sympathizers of BJP from the state,it was an exodus independent India has never witnessed

She instead of condemning attacks supported them and she even asked for a stay on HC order for NHRC probe in post poll violence. Her working style suffocated the principal leaders of her own party and they shifted their loyalty to BJP. Her often calling names of the central leaders and her aversion to the uniting inspiring slogan' Jai Shri Ram' won her many rivals in India.

She is a proven irascible woman doesn't not fit to rule the state with diverse problems to attend, throughout her rule, she never behaved like an elected responsible Chief Minister and acted more like a party cadre and I have not seen her speak politely anywhere, her hurry laced with incoherence as if someone chasing her looked unattractive and she hardly smiles.

At the present juncture, how can any politician be a competitor to the well entrenched hard working and a Hindu pride reviver Modiji? No doubt Didi the spinster looks so simple externally but she is a real megalomaniac.

— Rama Krishna M, Kakinada