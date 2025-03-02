MIM – A century-long metamorphic journey

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), a formidable political force, especially in the Telangana state legislature, which has been steadfastly “Championing the Rights, Representation, and Empowerment of Muslims and Marginalized Communities” has a century-old history behind its genesis and momentous evolution, before and during Owaisis. Quite a few persons each exceptionally noteworthy in their own way, like Nawab Bahadur Yar Jung, Abul Hasan Syed Ali, Maulana Mazhar Ali Kamil, Kasim Razvi, Maulvi Abdul Wahed Owaisi, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi etc., contributed significantly to MIM’s (now AIMIM) steep growth from its humble beginnings.

Late Muneer Ahmed Khan, a political scientist, in the introduction to his valuably documented pre-doctoral thesis ‘Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen – A Case Study in Muslim Politics’ (submitted to Osmania University in 1975) mentioned that though, “Politics at Hyderabad was restrained by British Paramountcy consequent to Government of India Act 1919, Majlis organization was Formed as a Defense Mechanism to unite Muslims to save from Arya Samaj influence.” He wrote in his monographic thesis that “Community-Centered Political Parties are part of Indian Political Scene.”

Consultative meetings held on November 9, 1927 and November 11, 1928, caused the formation of erstwhile Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen which was inaugurated on Friday, the December 11, 1928 with Nawab Bahadur Yar Jung in the chair. Maulvi Mahmood Nawaz Khan Qiledar was entrusted to draft its constitution. It was only slow peddling initially. Meanwhile, the Government of India 1935 Act was passed. Following eruption of communal riots in April 1938 in Hyderabad and in other parts of the state, Nawab Bahadur Yar Jung, Abul Hasan Syed Ali, a distinguished lawyer, and a few others activated Majlis. Thus, it became popular and began to attract intelligentsia. Qamar Bagh’ (Darussalam) in the city became the headquarters for its activities since 1942.

Renaissance of Majlis reflected in its first constitution. Nawab Bahadur Yar Jung firmly believed in an ‘Independent Hyderabad.’ Though Majlis stood with Nizam against Resident, as a strategy, it supported the British as against Congress Party. Eventually, Bahadur Yar Jung formed All India States Muslim League before he died on June 27, 1944. Abul Hasan Syed Ali and Maulana Mazhar Ali Kamil who succeeded him as Majlis presidents one after another, resigned in no time, weakening the organization.

Subsequently, 44-years-old Aligarh Muslim University graduate and lawyer by profession, a firebrand speaker, and an emotional leader, Kasim Razvi became its president. He preferred to give prominence to the ‘Razakar Wing of Majlis’ which was established by Bahadur Yar Jung in 1938. Razvi decided to transform Razakars as an autonomous Para Military Force. They did physical exercise, paraded, and saluted ‘Aasafia Flag of Hyderabad State.’ Gradually, ‘Razakars organization started looting, arson, and other crimes. “The Spit Lickers (Fawning Subordinates) around Razvi praised him as New Caliph and the greatest leader, the ‘Mujahid-e-Azam or the Qaid-e-Azam of the Pakistan of the South”, documented Muneer.

Meanwhile, Nizam declared independence on June 11, 1947, followed by signing the ‘Standstill Agreement’ on November 29, 1947. The Union government was sour about Razakars terrorizing Hindu Population. Nizam’s strategic dependence on Majlis increased, and he consulted Razvi on delicate matters. The last Prime Minister of Hyderabad being Razvi’s nominee, Majlis control over the military and the police was total. Razvi repeated his slogans of ‘Independent Hyderabad’ and ‘March to Delhi.’ Some unguarded words of Razvi resulted in Lord Mountbatten’s warning of Police Action. A futile struggle against Police Action lasted for five days. Razakars were completely demoralized. Nizam surrendered on September 17, 1948 to the Agent General of Indian Union KM Munshi.

Razakars were disbanded. Razvi who was not apologetic was arrested, tried, and imprisoned. Majlis was not outlawed, but crumbled under its own political weight and disappeared from the scene. Between 1948 and 1957, many Majlis followers started defecting to similar other Muslim organizations. Meanwhile, Razvi who stated in prison that he continued to be the president of Majlis, was released on September 11, 1957. He declared that revival of Majlis before his departure to Pakistan was uppermost on his mind and nominated Maulvi Abdul Wahed Owaisi, a prominent local advocate as Majlis temporary president on September 18, 1957.

Owaisi in that formative stage of Majlis successfully elicited support from different strata of Muslims. Under his dynamic leadership, Majlis adopted the new constitution, which laid down religious, economic, and political objectives in keeping with changed circumstances. On ‘March 2, 1958, Abdul Wahed Owaisi was elected as the president for the next five years. Majlis started its electoral battle in 1959 municipal bye-elections in Hyderabad, entered Assembly and Lok Sabha elections fray in 1962. It started strengthening its base by registering impressive victories. Majlis strategic decision to fight elections on its own was basically based on the ‘Deep Hatred of the Congress Party.’

The single line manifesto all along had been ‘Dislodge the Congress from Panchayat to Parliament’, according to Muneer. Immediately on becoming president of MIM, Wahed Owaisi converted MIM, hitherto basically a social and cultural organization, into a political party, owing allegiance to the Indian Constitution and renamed it as ‘All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’ reflecting his ambition to extend its reach across India. The Election Commission recognised it as a registered party in 1989. As ‘Fakhr-e-Millat’ or ‘Pride of the Community’ Wahed Owaisi enjoyed unchallenged position. Office of the president was made as the ‘Command Center’ of the organization and center of political gravity.

The (inevitable) dynastic leanings in the Majlis leadership and Owaisi family making Majlis their personal concern were visible from the beginning, observed Muneer. When Wahed Owaisi was arrested in mid-March 1958, his 27 years-old son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was nominated as the president. After Wahed Owaisi’s death, Majlis Presidentship was passed on to Salahuddin Owaisi in November 1975. Salahuddin Owaisi gradually emerged as successful politician. He became a powerful orator, influential leader, and consolidated Muslim political representation in Telangana and beyond. He became a ‘Charismatic Leader of the Community, the Salar-e-Millat.’ Salahaddin continued to be long-time leader of the AIMIM.

Salahaddin Owaisi was first elected as an MLA in 1962 and won consecutively in 1967, 1972, 1978, and 1983. Later, he was elected to Lok Sabha from Hyderabad and served six consecutive terms from 1984 to 2004. Under his leadership, AIMIM expanded its political influence. Owaisi consistently advocated for Muslim political empowerment, minority rights, and social welfare, ensuring that Hyderabad remained the stronghold for AIMIM, not only during his times but also after his demise. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was a strong advocate for an integrated Andhra Pradesh, though Telangana was eventually formed in 2014.

When Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi passed away in 2008, his elder son Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, at a young age of 39 years, succeeded him as AIMIM President. Educated at Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, and Nizam College, Asaduddin Owaisi did Bar-at-Law from London. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Hyderabad constituency first in 2024 and was re-elected in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. Earlier, he was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Charminar in 1994 and 1999. Under Asaduddin Owaisi’s stewardship, the party’s electoral victory was unprecedented. Asaduddin is the Chairman of Dar-us-Salam Educational Trust (DET) which runs a string of (minority) professional colleges. AIMIM, under Asaduddin Owaisi, adapted to the new political landscape following the formation of Telangana, supporting Telangana welfare and development initiatives of KCR. MIM continues its stronghold in Hyderabad.

Asaduddin’s younger brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi is AIMIM Legislature

Party floor leader in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. His oratory skills both in Urdu and chaste English coupled with evidence-based, contextualized content on variety of subjects are simply superb.

He was elected to Assembly for six consecutive terms since 1999. Akbaruddin is the founder-chairman of Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust, named after Salar-e-Millat Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi. Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s century-long journey showcases resilience, strategic evolution, and enduring political influence. Nevertheless, AIMIM’s bright future hinges on adapting to changing socio-political dynamics cautiously.