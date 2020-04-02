MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd April 2020

It's our duty to prevent Covid-19 spread

The cartoon showing Lord Lakshman drawing a line around Goddess Sita's hut a heading 'First-ever Lockdown' (Irregular by Manjul, March 30) is educative and your contribution in enlighten society against coronavirus is appreciable. If Goddess Sita respected the adjure made by her brother-in-law Lakshman, she would have been saved from her unforeseen tragedy life. A Malayalam adage says, 'Elders advice is like gooseberries; at first sour then sweet'. If one goes through the media reports, the worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities of the novel coronavirus rose to 31,412 on Sunday, March 29 and over 6,77,622 positive declared cases have been registered across 183 countries. In anticipation of such severity, our Central and State governments have imposed total lockdown until April 14, advising the public to stay indoors with a relaxation at morning hours to purchase essential commodities as well as providing the same free of cost to the poor. But surprisingly, a few unscrupulous elements are taking this tricky situation lightly and loitering on streets purposelessly and arguing with the police or government authorities against the lockdown. As per media reports, two top IAS officers in Delhi have been suspended and to more officers are facing action for charges that they failed to enforce the Covid-19 lockdown in national capital Delhi over the last few days.

As responsible citizens, it is our social responsibility to respect the restrictions scrupulously imposed and suggestions made by the State and the Central governments in the larger interest of nation's wellbeing. May god bless us with determination in defeating coronavirus.

Raghubabu Kondapi, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh

Don't communalise Covid-19

Everyone in the country is fighting to contain the deadly novel coronavirus in their own capacities. It is not any religious fight. The fact is that people attended Tablighi Jamaat after the order of the Delhi government on March 13 that public should not gather on any grounds, people who attended Tablighi Jamaat clearly violated it. The virus spread across the country when people from other countries attended the gathering. Now people who attended the gathering are in the red spot. Stop comparing it to religious fights and making the scenario worse. We all know the fact that the positive cases of Covid-19 have been rapidly increasing for the past two days. People who attended this gathering are suspected for rapid increase of cases. Please do not spread any hatred on social media. It is the time where everyone life's is in danger.

Sree Lakshmi, Secunderabad

Make test kits, masks, sanitisers available

As per MyGov website data, more than 15 lakh foreign returnees were screened at airport. Covid-19 positive cases (with mild or no symptoms) may not be dangerous but may act as transmitters. The current lockdown is a great initiative to prevent transmission. But lockdown is only a defence, we need to attack. As suggested by the WHO, we need to find, test, isolate and treat them immediately to avoid severity in the coming days. Please make test kits, masks and sanitisers available to the States immediately because States lack them. Outbreaks now are coming from families together rather than individuals. A concern is remaining on how many people are really being tested for Covid-19. Is the government taking ample and strict measures to make sure the people keep themselves in home isolation or waiting for a catastrophe?

V Chenna Keshava, Kurnool, AP