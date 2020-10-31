Narendra Modi’s juggernaut still unstoppable, Opposition is invisible

Your edit "As lotus withers; India waits for a spring"(THI-31-10-2020) portrays the current political weather of our country, however, it seems more conjectural. Though politics is dynamic and kinetic the disunity of the opposition and their fragility towards building a platform is a bottleneck. Further, it is noticeable the internal bickering of the Indian National Congress party and its organisational problems are making the Indian voter more suspicious about its strength. The left parties have become more nominal and they are lacking political armour to fight political yodha like Modi.

Of course, the political analysts may depict gloomy prospects for the BJP in the 2024 elections because it has lost some important states from its grip. But, It is also noticeable that still from all the odds Narendra Modi has got 61% as a favourite leader in a recent political survey. This reflects still his charisma is green in the electorate of our country.

Though there are some incidents like Hathras incident of UP remains as an inerasable mark on the BJP government the country has moved on. Yes, no need of any political pundit any layman can make a comment on Indian opposition that has become a porous shield to fight with a mighty warrior. Further, it is an unequivocal thing that Modi's regime has succeeded to prune political corruption. Though the opposition makes allegations about unusual favours to many corporates and Rafale war flight scam they have failed to prove the legitimacy of their allegations.

The decisions of the Modi government on Triple Talaq, Ram mandir construction, hunting of politically corrupted leaders, the courageous stand on the border issue with China, and achieving international support would surely be making the electorate positive towards Modi governance. The clean image of Modi is also going to score in the 2024 general election. Now the country is passing through a tough pandemic time that allows only limited scope for political activities. In my opinion, in contemporary times no election fought based on values and political thought but only based on caste and religion. Therefore, the result of Bihar does not affect the prospect of Modi in 2024. Still, plenty of time is there for the duo Modi and Shah to move their pawns according to the opposition's moves.

The opposition has to warm up their strategies with an unbreakable stand to face by burying all their differences. At his point, I would like to remember the adage "When spiders unite; they can lie down a lion" –but all the spiders are busy knitting and repairing their webs. Can they hold a lion really?

E.Gajendra Nath Reddy, Badvel

The public is watching the BJP



This is with reference to the article "As lotus withers ,India waits for a spring" Already financial analysts predict that things are not rosy for the BJP as they were in early 2019. Lots of things happened during the first one and half year's rule of the party. The Article 370 in Kashmir and the recent corona pandemic and its effects and the government's failure in controlling the public and also the deteriorating economy of the country in spite of some stimulus packages announced did not fetch much to the advantage of the party.

Though some may think that Bihar elections will have a say on the prospects of the party it is not correct. Our voters are very clever while voting for parliament and state elections and they choose the local issues more rather than the achievements of Centre. In spite of this BJP has some advantages where in the opposition have got no strong leader to counter Modi's stature. The hope of BJP this time to improve their tally in southern states may not be achieved this time also as regional parties are strong enough to counter BJP. At present there are no strong points on which we can say that BJP is solid enough to repeat the 2019 performance.

Unless a strong base is constructed in the coming three and half years to woo the public there are remote chances that BJP would repeat its performance. The first and foremost part for going into the hearts of people would be how best you save the economy and fulfil the election promises despite the odds. Any how tough time is ahead for all the parties to get absolute majority in 2024 or in 2022 in which year BJP may opt one nation one election policy which may turn the tables in different ways.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram