No clarity yet on Prez candidates

All opposition political parties are trying to put up their candidate for the most prestigious post of President of India. As per latest news, Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar or former Prime Minister Deve Gowda appear to be the choice of Congress party and its leader Mallikharjun Kharge has already been assigned to contact them. Telangana Chief Minister's option is not yet known. To speak the truth, BJP's priority candidates hailing from backward community are not known to the public in wider range. Other two, namely Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, though they are acclaimed as super women, may not be the right selection in all probabilities. Former CM of Kashmir, Central Minister and ex Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is blue person in the eyes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shed tears when Azad was demitting Parliament House on retirement, can be a favourable candidate in all political proportions, especially to counter the Congress party and also to gain advantage on his religious background.

Anyway, selecting a perfectly right apolitical candidate has become tough for the selectors. Since this highest post of the nation is closely connected to the Constitution of India, why not it be filled with a legal luminary. Are we short of them? Former Presidents Dr Rajendra prasad, Dr S Radhakrishnan, Dr Abdul Kalam decorated this august office with their genius dealings on matters of vital importance despite some pressures faced by them from the government. I agree with the choice of a reader of our Hans India that present Vice President, an eloquent speaker, having erudite knowledge on any subject, non-controversial gentleman Venkaiah Naidu is the fittest person in all probabilities. Finally, whoever is selected by majority ruling party will undoubtedly win against any odds. However, the Head of the Constitution has to act directly or indirectly as a subservient to the Head of the Government as the past experience exposed to the people of this nation.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

The stage is set for the election of the 16th President of Republic India, with the issuing of notification for on 15th of this month. Everybody is contemplating who will be the next president because either ruling party or the opposition is not sure of winning their candidature. In the last Presidential elections in Modi's 1.0, the NDA got elected their nominee Ram Nath Kovind so as to fulfill its Dalit outreach as it had its share then in electoral was 70% but not is just short of 50%. Similarly the opposition is unable to put joint candidature as KCR wants non-BJP and non-Congress opposition whereas Stalin, Pawar, Mamata and others are opposing it.

Under these circumstances, the YSRCP and the BJD will play a pivotal role in the election. So, these parties must take judicious decision keeping in view their respective state interests. The Congress must play the role of coordination rather than impose its interests on the others. However both the ruling and the opposition must search for worthy candidate rather than based on caste and religion equations. Further, this poll strategy will certainly reflect on 2024 elections. So far, present incumbent and Prathibha Patil had smooth role by virtue of working with the party government that nominated them. But KR Narayan and Pranabji worked with both the party that nominated and another, but they were successful by virtue of their personal grace. But Zail Singh created anxious moments to the Rajiv government. However we must elect the first citizen without controversy and such candidate must be capable of calling the PM of the day to set things right if necessary.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,

Tiruvuru ( NTR dist)

III

Anna Hazare should emerge a consensus candidate and even get elected to become the next "The First Citizen of the Country." He is popular among the masses as he was a crusader against corruption. There is nothing wrong in nominating a non-political social activist for the post of President. His choice will remove all politics associated and inherent with the appointment. But if the electorate (Members of the electoral college) feel that a women should be given a chance, then Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan could be considered as It would be an elevation for her.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

IV

It's a foregone conclusion that the nominee of ruling BJP for the presidential election would surely win the race. It has near majority in the electoral college and can easily muster the required numbers. Still the election holds the nation's attention with it being instrumental for political messaging by various parties before next general elections. The unity of opposition or lack of it is going to be exposed to the fullest where as the social signature of BJP in candidate's selection will be revealed.

Dr DVG Sankararao,

Vizianagaram

V

If popularity becomes a criterion for choosing the Presidential candidate, then, the elevation of M Venkiah Naidu, the Vice-President, would become the obvious choice. Going by this analogy, Nirmala Sitharaman also stands an equal chance to get nominated and even elected thus getting to become the second woman President of the country. The probability of others getting elected would thus peter out. The reins of Rashtrapathi Bhavan would thus change hands on July 25 morning instant.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad