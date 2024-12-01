NO TELANGANA BUT FOR MARRI CHANNA REDDY

Telangana first Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, ‘Credited with achieving the State,’ described Dr Marri Channa Reddy as ‘The Great Leader from Telangana’ who took the 1969 agitation to its zenith, paving way for second phase of agitation, and in realizing the state. He revealed that despite TPS (Telangana Praja Samithi) landslide in 1971 Lok Sabha elections, on the advice of CPI leader SA Dange, Indira Gandhi deferred Telangana formation. Dr Reddy settled with safe guards (6-Point Formula), and merged TPS with Congress. Adversaries in Telangana conspired with Andhra Congress leaders to blame him.

Channa Reddy was ‘The First Telangana Ardent Votary, and Staunch Protagonist for the Cause of Telangana.’ When he was invited to the Amritsar Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to elicit his views on Telangana, ahead of creation of Andhra State in 1953, he did so with a foresight. Jawaharlal Nehru, while agreeing with him, confessed that he inclined with the idea of Linguistic Reorganization of States. Maulana Azad, present there, snapped at Nehru in Urdu, that, his ‘Zameer’ (Conscience) had become ‘Philphila’ (diluted).

Prior to his nomination to Provisional Parliament in 1950 and appointment as Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Whip, Channa Reddy practiced medicine for three years. In 1952, he was elected to Hyderabad State Assembly and became Minister in Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Government. His ‘Grow More’ slogan, then, subsequently transformed as ‘Green Revolution’ enabling self-reliance in foodgrains.

When AP was formed in 1956, Chief Minister Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, debunking the popular saying that ‘Never keep VB Raju in’ and ‘Channa Reddy out’ of the Cabinet, did the opposite. Channa Reddy who walked out of the Congress, joined later, and became a Minister in Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Cabinet. After the 1967 General Election, when Brahmananda Reddy preferred to continue as the CM, despite Indira Gandhi sounding him to join her Cabinet, Channa Reddy seized the opportunity, and became Union Minister for Steel and Mines. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 1967. When the Apex Court disqualified him from holding elective posts for a period of six years, he resigned in 1968, and returned to Hyderabad. It was Channa Reddy who prepared the blueprint of Vizag Steel Plant as the Union Minister, which Indira Gandhi announced in April 1970.

Channa Reddy shared some of his political anecdotes and experiences which were motivating, fascinating and enthralling, with me and my Journalist friend Venkat Parsa, who introduced me to him in 1988. Together we were frequent visitors to his Tarnaka residence. Budding politicians must know them. I had the opportunity of working as his PRO during his second term as CM (1989-90). I observed him from close quarters then, as well as before and after he was made APCCI President. My early imprints were that he, as a senior leader, sincerely grappled with issues and dealt with people. They were ‘Indelible Letters’ and ‘Learning Lessons in My Life.’ His rich, varied, vast experience, political sagacity, strategy, statesmanship, crisis management, and dealing in difficult situations are unparalleled.

A Madan Mohan, who started the ‘Telangana Praja Samithi (TPS)’ to lead the Mulki Movement, handed over the reins to Channa Reddy, which proved to be the major turning point for him to demonstrate his innate capacity and ‘Charismatic Leadership Abilities’ to register a series of electoral landslides’ like the 1971 Lok Sabha, 1978 Assembly, 1980 Lok Sabha, and 1989 Lok Sabha plus Assembly Elections.

Madan Mohan was fielded as TPS Candidate by Channa Reddy for Siddipet Assembly by-elections in November 1970. Being aware of the importance of victory there, and to ensure that, he camped in the constituency for nearly two months. Then, Channa Reddy dined and even stayed a few times at the residence of KCR. Recalling his family association, especially that of his paternal uncle Ranga Rao, KCR revealed in one of his conversations, when I was working as his CPRO that, ‘The spirit of passion and commitment to Telangana demonstrated by Channa Reddy influenced me in leading the second phase of Telangana Agitation and I eventually succeeded.’ Madan Mohan won with 20,000 majority votes.

On expiry of his six-year disqualification period in 1974, Indira Gandhi handpicked Channa Reddy to manage her home State of Uttar Pradesh (UP), where HN Bahuguna was giving headaches. Bahuguna was replaced by N D Tiwari. With the AP State Assembly elections due in February, 1978, to seize the opportunity, he resigned and returned to Hyderabad in October 1977. He visited Puttaparthi and sought blessings of Sathya Sai Baba. Meanwhile, Congress was split at the national level. Indira Gandhi was elected as President on January 1, 1978. Channa Reddy was appointed as APCC(I) President. When Brahmananda Reddy managed to get ‘Cow and Calf’ symbol for Congress headed by him, Channa Reddy played a key role in obtaining ‘Hand Symbol’ for Indira Congress. In the elections, Channa Reddy led Indira Congress trounced Brahmananda Reddy Congress, and the nascent Janata Party. He became the first Congress (I) CM in March 78. Despite contributing 41 out of 42 MPs from the State in the midterm elections in 1980, that brought back Indira Gandhi to power, the Congress High Command replaced him with Anjaiah!!!

In 1982, Channa Reddy was appointed as Punjab Governor. He resigned in February, 1983, following differences with CM Darbara Singh. He quit Congress, floated the National Democratic Party of India (NDPI), and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Karimnagar. He largely confined to his residence, till he returned to Congress fold, in response to an appeal by AICC General Secretary G K Moopanar in 1986. After his re-entry, a couple of events organised by him were big hit, and caught the attention of the high command.

The Congress high command was tossing with the idea of replacing Janardhan Reddy as APCCI chief. Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy, Jalagam Vengal Rao and N Janardhan Reddy were tried by the high command, to outwit NT Rama Rao but the plan apparently was not working well. Rajiv Gandhi was in search of a ‘Right Person’ to lead Congress in 1989 elections. KN Singh, a ‘Protege of Channa Reddy’ when he was UP Governor, became the AICC General Secretary in charge of AP affairs in February 1989 with elections fast approaching.

Though Channa Reddy’s chances to head APCCI bettered, he required support from leaders like Vengal Rao, Dronamraju Satyanarayana, HKL Bhagat, Kumud Ben Joshi etc. to replace Janardhan Reddy. I and Venkat, while witnessing all these, as part of our little contribution, organized a meeting between senior kournalist Adiraju Venkateshwara Rao and Channa Reddy. They met after a gap of ten years. Adiraju, who wielded significant influence in Delhi Congress Circles, extended his helping hand to ‘Doctor Saab’ the way he used to reverentially address Channa Reddy, forgetting past differences with him. He played an important role together with Dronamraju in lobbying in Delhi.

The strategy clicked. Invite came from KN Singh to Channa Reddy in the third week of April 1989, to reach Delhi for consultations, at the instance of Rajiv Gandhi. He shrewdly prepared for the crucial meeting, including the prospective list of APCC Office-Bearers. At the Begumpet airport, when he was leaving for Delhi, just five persons were present, including me to see him off. Dr Reddy stayed at a friend’s residence for about three weeks. Eventually, on May 1, 1989, Channa Reddy was appointed as APCC(I) President. He returned to a tumultuous welcome at the Begumpet Airport on May 3, 1989. Protocol was extended to him which normally reserved for CM. The open-top jeep was allowed up to the tarmac.

Under the aegis of ‘National Information Service (NIS)’, I organized a meeting on ‘Jawhar Rozgar-Panchayat Raj: Strengthening grassroots democracy’ on June 3, 1989, in Hyderabad, presided pbrt by Channa Reddy and addressed by CV Narasimhan ICS, CPI leader Mohit Sen, Madan Mohan and Uma Gajapathi Raju etc. Organizing ‘One Crore Signatures’ against the NTR government and the ‘Jail Bharo’ in which Channa Reddy was arrested, galvanided the entire Congress party in the State, giving confidence of winning elections.

Congress swept back to power, winning 181 of the 294 seats. Though he ‘Richly Deserved’ it was not easy for him to become the Leader of CLP and CM. It was believed in political circles then that Channa Reddy sought intervention of Governor Kumud Ben Joshi in his favour, and it worked. Eventually, Channa Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 3, 1989, and was in office till December 17, 1990. As promised by him, in a casual talk, before elections, he warmly called me to his residence, and appointed me as his PRO, a great turning point in my life.

The emergence of great leaders like Dr Marri Chenna Reddy in politics is a rare blessing. His guidance, leadership skills, and deep connection with the people during the Telangana movement distinguished Channa Reddy as an extraordinary leader. With his political acumen, progressive vision, and unwavering commitment to public service, he rendered invaluable contributions. His role in achieving Telangana statehood is unparalleled and remarkable, beyond dispute.

Channa Reddy's spirit continues to resonate in the success story of present-day Telangana. There is so much we can and must learn from his values and visionary ideas. ‘Telangana would not be what it is today without Channa Reddy.’ On December 2, 2024, marking his 28th death anniversary, as an ardent admirer, I pay my genuine tributes to this towering personality. What a ‘Great Leader from Telangana’ Dr Marri Channa Reddy was!!!

And undoubtedly, NO TELANGANA BUT FOR Dr MARRI CHANNA REDDY!

(Inputs from Venkat Parsa)