Political & ideological reunion need of the hour in Telangana

Telangana State is in the midst of third time Assembly Elections. Two categories of politicians are seen leaving their present parties and joining other parties. The first category is in the habit of frequent shifting of loyalties in search of shortcut opportunities for obvious political and business gains. The second category of people leave parties to join others, on principles and for political ideologies, as is being witnessed in a series of leaders lining up to join BRS under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The BRS president announced names of contestants for almost all seats and also distributed B-forms well in advance. No dissent worthwhile surfaced. Almost all surveys are favoring victory for BRS. Contrary to this, every other party in the state, small or big, national or state Level, is in utter muddle, denying party tickets to the those, dubbed really deserving, and instead awarding them to new entrants with ‘financially rich background.’

Several prominent leaders accompanied by sizable cadre are leaving parties, with which they were associated for years, to join BRS, noticeably not for ‘Cheep Political Gains.’ Their foremost intention is to extend their support to BRS, for they feel obliged to stall any unforeseen and unanticipated happening in the ensuing Assembly election, wherein BRS may face hitches in forming stable government. Therefore, they want to ensure landslide mandate in favor of BRS as in the past, instead of a mere victory which is certain.

Telangana that emerged as a new state is on the move with steadfastness to become ‘Golden Telangana.’ For effective sustenance, steadiness, and stability as well as for continuance of unprecedented welfare and development in the state, there is an indispensability of ideological, political reunification under the leadership of CM KCR, so that the fruits of welfare and development are better reached to the vulnerable. When, all forces, even diametrically opposite, are inhibiting development and uniting directly or indirectly, to harm BRS unethically, it is but natural that all forces that believe in Telangana development unite to counter their strategy. And hence the need for political polarization and reunification.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who spearheaded the massive second phase of separate Telangana Agitation adhering to hundred percent Gandhian principles, struggled incessantly for 14 long years, and finally, undertook fast unto death to accomplish the State. Frightened by KCR’s fast, and the likely adverse effect, Congress leadership, left with no alternative except to concede the demand of KCR, formed the state on June 2, 2014. In the State elections, BRS (then TRS) contested on its own, won a majority of seats, and formed government with KCR as the first Chief Minister.

Over and above the promises made in the election manifesto, CM KCR and the government headed by him conceived and implemented umpteen welfare and development programs. With that progress card, in the next Assembly Elections, KCR won hands down, registering a landslide victory and became CM for second term. Many more welfare and development schemes were formulated and implemented to showcase ‘Telangana Model’ as the role model for entire country. During his meetings cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, journalist friends, CM KCR does turn nostalgic at times, reminiscing the two phases of Telangana agitation, and how despite its failure the first phase laid the foundation for the second stage.

KCR emphasises the essentiality for political, ideological polarization and reunification of likeminded people, which is a matter of interest for many and also live evidences of contemporary history. Reading ‘Between the Lines’ of what he says then will make one infer that switching loyalty in favor of BRS need not be construed as ‘Cheap Politics,’ but invariably, for a great cause of ‘Ideological, Political Polarization and Reunification of Political Forces’ drawn from a cross section. The strategy is for Sustenance, Steadiness and Stability of Telangana welfare and development, that has taken place during KCR’s nine-and-a-half years’ governance. At a time when state assembly elections are midway, his words have lot of relevance.

Mentioning that there were deep-rooted conspiracies to stall formation of Telangana State right from the first phase of agitation led by Dr M Channa Reddy, till formation of Telangana State on June 2, 2014, under his leadership, KCR said that a spate of conspiracies continued even after formation. The purpose was to destabilize at every stage, the progressing and developing Telangana. And hence, it necessitated ‘Political Reunification.’ KCR all alone piloted the second phase of Agitation in 2001, but later, transformed it full-fledged, after some likeminded friends joined him.

KCR insisted that, in the agitation led by him, there would not be slogans like ‘Andhra Go Back.’ His call was what all we need in a separate State i.e., ‘Our Due share of waters, Funds, and Employment Opportunities.’ KCR believed that if entire Telangana community stands by one word, nothing can prevent state’s formation. When agitation led by him progressed successfully, attempts were made to disrupt it in vain. A four-pronged strategy: dividing Telangana society, character assassination of leadership, spreading falsehoods through media, and crushing agitation with power and authority was adopted. Undeterred, KCR went ahead leading the agitation, firmly believing that one day he would be absolutely successful.

According to KCR, who eventually achieved Telangana State, Dr Marri Channa Reddy was a great leader from Telangana and had taken the 1969 agitation to its zenith, laying strong foundation for the second phase agitation led by KCR. Though Indira Gandhi Congress Party swept 1971 polls in the rest of country, Telangana Praja Samithi won 11 Lok Sabha seats out of 14. However, Channa Reddy’s demand for conceding Separate Telangana State was bluntly denied by Indira Gandhi. Adversaries in Telangana conspired with Andhra Congress leaders and blamed him.

Therefore, the conspiracies and unethical collusions that continued, from the beginning, including futile attempts to enforce President’s rule, call ideological reunification of all those who strongly believe in Telangana existence and development. And in right earnest and with all sincerity, in frequent intervals, and with determination to enable welfare and development of state to continue and accelerate, many returned to BRS fold. Telangana State, which is all set to achieve Political, Social and Economic stability under KCR Leadership, essentially needs ‘Political and Ideological Polarization and Reunification’ for sustenance.

