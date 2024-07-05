Ravuri Bharadwaja’s legacy lives on

Ravuri Bharadwaja was a towering figure in Telugu literature who, indeed, left an indelible mark through his prolific writing and impactful storytelling. He was born in Moguluru on July 5, 1927. He faced struggles early on due to poverty and was forced to discontinue his formal education after the eighth grade. Despite these hardships, Bharadwaja’s innate curiosity about society and his keen observations propelled him to become a self-taught scholar of human conditions.



His literary journey began with short stories at the age of 17, and he eventually authored over 37 volumes of short stories and 17 novels. His works often delved into the complexities of social issues, reflecting his firsthand experiences and deep empathy for the marginalized.

Ravuri’s breakthrough came with his novel, ‘Pakudu Rallu,’ which not only earned him widespread acclaim but also the prestigious Jnaanpith Award in 2013, making him the first Telugu novelist to receive this honour. His writing style evolved over the years, moving away from initial influences to establish his unique narrative voice in Telugu literature. He wrote more than 500 stories, 40 books, scores of novels, huge literature on children, science fictions, radio talks, speeches and translations. Most of his writings depicted the societal realities as most of them were themes basing on his life experiences.

Dr Bharadwaja received Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Akademi award and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for his novel ‘Jeevana Samaram’, a unique novel portraying the real life sketches of 52 orphans and the people suffering from poverty. Even though some of his writings have been translated into some of the major Indian languages, still many more of his works are left to be translated.

Beyond his literary contributions, Ravuri held various roles including sub-editor at ZameenRytu and positions at All India Radio. His commitment to portraying societal realities garnered him multiple awards, including the Andhra Pradesh SahityaAkademi Award and the KendriyaSahityaAkademi Award.

Despite his success, Ravuri remained humble, expressing gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon him. His impact on Telugu literature was profound, with his books even becoming prescribed texts in educational curricula.

He toured Soviet Russia and wrote a travelogue, for which he got Soviet Land Nehru Award in 1986. A few scholars in universities conducted research on his works and obtained M Phil and PhD awards. In 1986, he lost his better half. Then he became a ‘rishi’, and created a marvellous elegy literature in fond memory of his late wife.

All his creative writings are one part of his life, but his literature of elegies is a great contribution to the Telugu literary world. Andhra University honoured him with ‘Kala Prapurna’ Honarary Doctorate in 1980 and JNTU honoured him with ‘Kala Praveena’ Honorary Doctorate in 1987 and in 1991 Nagarjuna University honoured him with Honorary Doctorate for his outstanding contribution of the Telugu literary world. In 2013 April, he won ‘Jnaanapiith’ award for his novel ‘Pakudurallu’, considered the highest award in the world of Indian Literature.

Ravuri Bharadwaja’s passing, following the ceremony where he was presented the Jnanpith Award, marks the end of an era in Telugu literature. His legacy lives on through his writings, which continue to inspire and enlighten readers about the human condition and societal challenges.