Ride into different imaginary worlds

Kids today have countless options to choose from the ocean of cartoon shows that have come up in the recent years! While parents' have control over what their children watch, they can't wade through this ocean and choose what works best for their kids.

To make this task easier, we have picked some animated shows loved by kids and listed them below. These shows include Motu Patlu, Shiva, Rudra, Golmaal Jr and Chikoo aur Bunty, which takes them into a world full of magic, comedy, adventure, and a lot more!

Motu Patlu

From their uncanny ability to attract trouble which only lands them in hilarious situations to teaching us friendship by always having each other's back, this jodi takes you on a laughter riot every time you see them on screen.

Shiva

The story of Shiva is about holding the right morals and fighting the villains! A not so smart policeman, a classical singer who can bring a tornado with his singing, reliable and outspoken friends, kids have fallen for this show since its beginning.

Dora

Just like you, your child will surely be a fan of adventure meet

Dora a little Hispanic girl who will take your child on various adventures with her friend, Boots.

Rudra

Kids love magic but they love the magician more! A 9-year-old magician, an evil ruler of Kaal city, loyal friends, failed magic tricks, an adventure to become the successor, this show is filled with laughter, drama, adventure, magic, basically, everything!

Golmaal Jr.

The spin-off of the popular movie franchise Golmaal, this show takes you in a comical ride filled with light hearted rivalry and innocence. From the geekiness of Laxman to the cunningness of Pappi, Madhav's never ending desire to win over Gopal and more!

Chikoo and Bunty

This show depicts sibling rivalry at its best! Since it went on-air, the show has gained immense popularity due to its relatability! From a father who is usually disinterested in the homely banters and a mother who takes charge of everything, to kids who have the BroVsBro vibe going on, the show is a mirror of every Indian household! From moral filled characters to overpowering villains (oh! They don't win) and a ride into different imaginary worlds, the shows have it all!