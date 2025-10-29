The Kurnool bus tragedy: A familiar story of negligence

Political patronage protects erring operators; a marginal number of enforcement officers, compromised by corruption, look the other way. Revenue collection seems to matter more than passenger safety. Lives are treated as expendable until the public outcry forces the administration’s hand

Approximately 20 lives were snuffed out in the ghastly bus accident in Kurnool a few days back. In effect, 20 families were shattered, and 20 stories left unfinished. The state machinery woke up in haste, booking 350-odd buses for violations, seizing some, and issuing warnings to others.

But this familiar sequence — tragedy, outrage, raids, and silence until the next tragedy — is precisely what ails the transport sector in both Telugu states.

Governance by funeral:

Why must governments always react only after the coffins are counted? The answer lies in the deeply embedded culture of reactive governance. Transport departments, which should safeguard public lives, spring into action only when death makes headlines. Prior to such a catastrophe, the authorities operate with overworked drivers, faulty brakes, expired fitness certificates, and unchecked speed.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have long tolerated this negligence. Political patronage protects erring operators; a marginal number of enforcement officers, compromised by corruption, look the other way. Revenue collection seems to matter more than passenger safety. Lives are treated as expendable until the public outcry forces the administration’s hand.

What went wrong-And what’s missing:

The Kurnool incident is not a freak accident; it is the result of systemic apathy:

Scarce manpower: A handful of inspectors monitoring thousands of buses.

Outdated checks: Sporadic roadside inspections instead of continuous technological monitoring.

Political interference: Operators with connections escape scrutiny.

Overworked Drivers: No structured training, no mandatory rest schedules, despite carrying dozens of lives on every trip.

If such basic duties are neglected, the raids after a tragedy appear less like governance and more like a damage control measure.

What must change:

Enough of piecemeal reactions. Both states must embrace systemic reform:

Mandate GPS tracking, speed governors, and digital monitoring.

Impose uncompromising penalties, including license cancellations for habitual violators.

Establish an independent regulatory authority to insulate transport safety from politics.

Create easy complaint platforms for passengers to report reckless driving or unsafe buses.

Invest in driver training and welfare — because fatigue and pressure are silent killers on highways.

The value of a life:

Every road death is not just a statistic in a government report. Each passenger was someone’s parent, child, sibling, or breadwinner. Their absence leaves an irreplaceable void. Yet society has normalised these tragedies, moving on until the next bus overturns, until the next family mourns.

Governments must understand that proactive governance is not optional — it is their duty. Reacting after lives are lost is not administration; it is abdication.

There is an urgent need to shift from reactive firefighting to preventive measures in the transport sector. They can help amplify public awareness and encourage policymakers to act decisively and ensure that tragedies like Kurnool do not repeat.

As we bow our heads to those who perished in Kurnool, let us remember: “Every life is a story. To lose 20 lives is to lose 20 worlds. Life is precious, fragile, and once lost, no power on earth can restore it. That is the hard truth.”

(The writer is a former OSD to former Union Civil Aviation Minister)