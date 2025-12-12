There is so much beauty in life

A class 10 student died by suicide after he felt insulted by his teacher. The student aged 15, left a note in which he blamed his teacher for scolding him and talking about his parents. A 16-year-old boy committed suicide after being scolded for talking to girl class mate. A 14-year-old Class IX student committed suicide for being sent home for not paying the school fees. He felt ashamed. There will be many such instances of teenagers ending their life, unable to bear ‘humiliation’.

Now a days, life has become cheap. Ending life for small reasons has become easier than facing it and overcome the problem.Insult and humiliation causes, a deep mental agony, mood swings,perturbation. A helpless situation is felt that pushes them to take the extreme step. Some students cannot recover from the trauma, and hence to avoid shame and disgrace they choose this route. It’s heart breaking to see so many students struggling and suffering.

The pressures of school, social media, and life can be overwhelming, but putting a full stop to life is not an acceptable solution. Using empathy and understanding can go a long way in supporting those struggling with suicidal thoughts. Sometimes all that someone need is someone to listen without judgement. Empathy and kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life.

Changing image of the teacher

In most cases the students have mentioned their teachers for ending their life. It is often heard that there is always a lobby of teachers who time and again encourage only certain ‘good’ students and don’t give chance to others. They have to work and struggle with ‘new’ students to the particular activity. Those who are not good performers face the brunt of the teachers.

There was/is always a marked difference in the ways in which the teachers treated well-performing students and those with poor marks, comparing the student unfavorably with ‘good student’. Sometimes teachers arrogantly say that they pity the parents for having a child of that IQ.The students take extreme step out of distress, irritability or agitation. Nowhere to go, a helpless situation is felt. Suicide for them is a means to avoid shame and disgrace.

Students look up to teachers

Quite often students feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings with teachers rather than their parents. This can be due to various reasons, such as feeling more judged or understood by teachers or may be just needing a different perspective.Most teachers are with open arms and just want to be friends with their students. Sometimes they end up being more than teachers to some of them.

They see them as best friends. When the children tell something to parents, they brush it off asif the child is silly. This kind of attitude causes the child to shut them out and distance itself. But, the teacher as a friend understands and places herself/himself in the position relating to their personalproblems and makes it clear to the student that its quite common for students of that age to go through such issues and try to help out. Teachers often play a significant role in students’ lives, and it’s great to see them creating a safe space for students to open up.

Pressure on teachers

Teaching is an incredibly rewarding profession, but it also comes with a unique set of challenges. From managing class rooms to adapting to changing curriculum, teachers often find themselves under immense pressure. Sometimes they forget to take care of their own well-being. In the society the teachers play a pivotal role in equipping students with knowledge and essential life skills, they inspire, mentor and guide the future generation. How-ever the demands of the profession can take a toll on their mental health.

The constant need to adapt the pressure of ensuing every student’s success, and the emotional challenges they face in the class room can be overwhelming. Counselling for teachers addresses the silent struggle many educators face. These struggles quite often go unnoticed, as teachers are expectedto be the pillars of strength, a bundle of patience, astore house of knowledge for their students. It is easy to forget that teachers are human too, with their own vulnerabilities and emotional needs.

Long working hours, grading papers, long hours of teaching leaves little time for the family and self-care. The school management plays a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of both students and teachers. An empathetic approach to leave managementand fostering a positive work environment is vital for the growth and development of students and teachers alike. After all, a school is more than just a physical structure—it is revered space for learning that shapes the future of a nation. Remember by nurturing our nurturers, we create a better learning environment for our students and a healthier teaching profession.

Using a student as an example of underperforming to the other students is an unbearable humiliation. Singling out and targeting students even for normal conversations and calling parents for every small issue is an insult to the student in question. Bullying and using the student as a butt of a joke by peers becomes relentless and students cannot endure further and take drastic steps. Students’ mental health and overall well-being need to be monitored quite frequently by a professionally trained counsellor.

Counselling is a must!

It’s so important for students, teachers, and parents to have a safe space to talk about their feelings and struggles. Schools and families should prioritize mental health and make counselling accessible to everyone. Most of the students always remain overwhelmed with the high expectation from the family, unhealthy competition and fear of failure. While struggling to cope with so many challenges, they need someone to guide them, overcome these difficulties and do well in their academics and career.

An educational counsellor plays a pivotal role for the students in finding their strengths and short comings, choosing right career path, and dealing with their disabilities and provide needed emotional support to an extent. They deal with negative emotions like low self-doubt, fear of failure, low self-esteem, lack of confidence, stress, guilt etc., that can give students hard times with their academics and learning. The counselling sessions can boost their confidence and develop self-awareness so that they can deal with negative emotions and keep stress and anxiety at bay.

Parental counselling is important because it improves parent-child communication, reduces stress and anxiety and helps parents develop effective strategies in managing their child’s behavior, fostering understanding and trust. It reduces stress and anxiety and guilt by providing tools and strategies for effective parenting, leading to greater confidence and a sense of control. They will have a deeper understanding of child development, including normal behavior at different stages which helps them interpret and respond to theirchild’s needs more effectively.

Every child is special

Every child is unique with their own strengths, weaknesses and learning styles. Comparing them to others or expecting to fit into a certain mold can be really limiting. It’s essential to recognize and celebrate their individuality, and help them find their own path for success. Remember every child isone-of-a-kind, with their own pace, interests, and way of thinking. Sibling or not, no two kids are alike!

Labelling kids as failures is super damaging to their self-esteem and confidence. Every child has his or her own strengths and weaknesses, and it is our job to help them find their groove and celebrate their successes, no matter how small!Let’s work together to create a supportive community, where everyone feels heard and valued.