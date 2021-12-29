Unleash secrets of your health through graphology

"There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in" ­- Leonard Cohen

You all must be wondering how handwriting can tell so much about your health. If you always worried about your health and want to know how healthy you are or what are your alert signs, you need to look at indicators in your handwriting to know all about your health. This will let you know when to start being more proactive about your health.

Let's understand, how does it work? Handwriting is a neuromuscular activity. What we write comes from the conscious mind and how we write comes from the subconscious mind. This is the reason that when the ink hits the paper, it actually reveals the complex inner workings inside the writer's body mind and spirit. A deeply trained graphologist can spot imbalances in handwriting that reveal imbalances in the body mind and spirit.

Always look for tremors in your handwriting

These days too much use of computers in writing has deteriorated people's beautiful and rhythmic handwriting. Check for tremors and shakiness in your handwriting as it is indicator of several problems including a person is battling severe illness or is under stress it can also mean a person is chronic alcoholic or suffering from non-life threatening illness known as essential tremors. Now you must be thinking how it is different from Parkinson's to clarify that you need to check that in case of essential tremors. If you have always had rhythmic moves, the hand will stop shaking when it rests against something stationary. Let your hand rest on the paper as you prepare to write and notice if the shaking stops.

How to check for high blood pressure

If you want to know whether you are fighting with high blood pressure check for variable pressure in your handwriting. Observe your handwriting and see if the handwriting is getting light to dark, this means your pressure is changing. To confirm you may use magnifying glass.

How to know about Alzheimer's

Whenever you get encountered with some mental illness your handwriting speed slows down also observe for trembled letters with irregular or altered alphabets . The rhythm also changes with slower speed.

Schizophrenia

If you closely observe handwriting signs of mental illness like schizophrenia can be easily spotted for this you need to check the varying slant within a sentence or within the same word this variation in slant signifies that the writer is not having continual contact with the real world .

Depression and suicidal tendencies

Nearly everyone has at least one sign of depression in their writing, which is nothing to worry about. It is when you or a loved one has a big list of these specific traits found in the writing that you want to pay closer attention. There are often subtle warning signs your body will give you when an ailment is developing. As you learn to manage your health, you'll learn how to be sensitive to them. They are signals to treat yourself with the utmost care, instead of becoming an overthinker or stressed, fight your battle with positivity.

(The author is a forensic expert and graphologist)