What's up with the black cat?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is that time of the year when the entire country is in a festive mood. From evening on, friends gathering at home to clubbing in a cricket-friendly hot spot. It's all part of the IPL hotspot. IPL is a time of joy and celebration. The craze of cricket in India is such that the madness gets spilled over to everyone. Male and female, young and old, participate equally in discussing matches and rooting for their favourite teams and donning in their team colours with feverish excitement.



There have been more than 60 matches of the season so far. Many matches had nail biting finish and many matches were decided on the last ball. So, at the same time many teams came out of the mouth of defeat and won their name. During this time the breath of the fans stopped irrespective of their being either in the stadium or at home.There were many instances where a match was interrupted due to unusual occurrences.

Something bizarre was witnessed during the 60th match of the IPL 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. It happened during the second innings of the game when RCB openers Fab du Plessis and Virat Kohli were out in the middle and a black cat, licking its tail, sat on the sight screenfor a few moments before making a move. Fab was the first one to notice as he was on strike and the cat strolled over the top of the sight screen before settling. The game was stopped for a while on the striker's request to avoid any disruption on the field. The cat moved after a few seconds and the game resumed. With this incident, the netizens had a field day and the Twitterati was quite active posting free comments like, 'black cat stops the play,' 'it looked like the evil was planted,' 'Virat Kohli was out in the next ball after the black cat moved away,' 'the black cat was the reason for the lack of form and shattered RCB's hopes of qualifying in the IPL play offs,' 'RCB lost because of black cat entry,' 'Virat Kohli out after seeing the cat, it's a clear cut indication,' so on and so forth.

If a black cat crosses your path, it's a bad omen. Not only in India but it's a popular belief in the West, too. The origin of this superstition has come from the Egyptians who believed that black cats were evil creatures and they bring bad luck. In Hindu mythology, black colour is generally associated with SHANI DEVTA. In countries like Scotland and Japan, they have been known to represent prosperity and good. It is believed that when a black cat crosses your path, let somebody else pass before you do. This way, the first person will have all the bad luck and you won't. How bad, sad and mean the thought and belief in superstition is!

Black cats were the subject of discussion countless times in countless stories and superstitions for Millenia. They are depictedin folklore as both good and bad. Witches in some European traditions have been associated with black cats. It's widely believed that they bring ill-luck into our lives. To the ancients, it was a witch and a representation of a demonic presence on earth. People believed that black cats were a kind of dangerous witches who disguised themselves as cats in order to avoid being killed by witch-hunters. The sight of a black cat does not faze most people. Seeing a black cat on your way to a horrible situation is considered as omen. On that day, you should avoid undertaking any major undertakings. Your plans should be rescheduled to prevent unnecessary hazards. Bad KARMA is what they name this feline. But sailors considered black cats as lucky charm and as a result many of them had them aboard their ships as honorary crew members. Sailors made a ton of money because they had black cats on board their ships! As a result, sailors began to associate black cats with good fortune.

Now-a-days, black cats are not as reviled as they formerly were. Like other cats, it has the potential to be both adoring and amusing. Thousands of people around the world are likely to find their hue appealing since it is so distinct. Black is Beauty.

Is seeing a black cat good luck or bad luck? You may wonder. It all comes down to your own personal beliefs and practices. Because they behave just like other cats, black cats are not special. We live in 21st century and believe in superstitions of black ages, handed down to us by our previous generations.These irrational beliefs and practices are pseudoscientific and illogical. Let us break the chain. Fortune favours the BRAVE, the BOLD and the BEAUTIFUL MIND.