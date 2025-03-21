When cure is worse than disease

If politicians cannot hold themselves to a higher standard, why expect restraint from YouTube or Social Media Journalism. The precise threatening words used by CM Revanth Reddy on the floor of the Assembly, perhaps directed only at those abusing him, came as a shock even to those who strongly opposed the video content. Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu once said that ‘Decency, Dignity and Decorum’ are the three ingredients of democracy, upheld through ‘Debate, Discuss and Decide.’ Few political leaders seem to remember this cardinal principle. It is hard to see how a YouTube video, however irresponsible, warrants such moral outrage beyond legal process

On March 15, 2025, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy delivered an impactful, strategic, and well-articulated two-and-a-half-hour reply during the Motion of Thanks to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s address in the State Legislative Assembly. Covering a wide range of societal issues, especially media accountability, alongside the state’s financial health he calculatedly made observations and critiques on the role of digital media, its disconnect with accepted norms, and the use of derogatory language, he underscored the evolving challenges in the unethical information dissemination ecosystem and need for regulatory clarity.

The context was the conduct of two women YouTube journalists, referring to them sarcastically, quoting subtly but pointedly the specific incident using indecent language against him. He disclosed that the two journalists were arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content abusing in personal and offensive manner. The Chief Minister unequivocally condemned such behavior, stating that while criticism of public figures is acceptable in democracy, personal attacks, and abusive language amount to crossing ethical boundaries. He sternly warned YouTubers and digital media channels that the government would adopt zero-tolerance policy against those uploading abusive content or using derogatory language against the government. ‘Whatever I do, I will do within the ambit of the law.’ he asserted.

The CM pointed out that proliferation of social media and YouTube-based channels, the lines between genuine journalism and personal propaganda have blurred, raising the fundamental question of who qualifies as a journalist. He suggested that the Assembly, regulatory bodies, and journalist unions initiate a discussion to define journalism and compile a list of mainstream journalists. ‘Anyone not considered a journalist and engaging in defamatory propaganda will be treated as a criminal’, the CM cautioned. He also proposed introducing a legislation in the Assembly to punish digital media journalists, especially those running YouTube channels, for posting abusive content. Meanwhile, the two women journalists were granted bail by a local court on Mrach 17.

The CM, however, favored press freedom, parallelly arguing for ethical and respectful journalistic conduct. As against this, BRS working president KTR preferred to describe it as an attack on press freedom. Both are debatable. It requires state level and nationwide debate on freedom or limits to media. It needs to ponder on mooting an independent civil society and professional group to monitor it. Indian press played crucial role in sustaining democracy, before undergoing dramatic and traumatic changes, often crossing limits due to provocations and temptations. why this change?

Most democracies exert restraint on the media, even though they operate free from government interference. In India, a free and independent media is protected under the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech. It assumes that the media is fair, free, and responsible, operating under certain checks and balances, the hallmark of Indian democracy. Media is expected to observe standards of objectivity, responsibility, and responsiveness inherent in the concept of the Fourth Estate. The media itself is expected to maintain its own code of conduct and philosophy of self-restraint.

An independent body to promote responsibility, behavior standards, and self-discipline deserves consideration. No forum can function unless it balances rights and privileges with duties and obligations. The question is, who should regulate and implement this? who should bell the cat? Should it be working journalists, managements, government, independent organizations, or someone else? Should the situation be allowed to drift further? Should we think of some corrective measures? This is where CM Revanth Reddy’s suggestion is valid and highly relevant in this context.

However, the precise threatening words used by CM Revanth Reddy on the floor of the Assembly, perhaps directed only at those abusing him, came as a shock even to those who strongly opposed the video content. His statement that they would be ‘Stripped Naked, Thrashed, and Paraded in Public’ was jarring. His outburst, notwithstanding the defamatory reporting, which undoubtedly is no small matter, brings to mind an age-old problem or adage that, ‘The Cure Becomes Worse than the Disease.’ It is like setting the house on fire to kill an infectious mosquito, dramatic, destructive, and ultimately self-defeating. No one disputes that journalistic integrity matters and misinformation cannot be left unchecked. But taking the moral high ground by using sharp words on the Assembly floor, a ‘Sanctum Sanctorum’ or the ‘Temple of Democracy’ is like making a paper cut with a chainsaw. It is akin to dealing with a leaky tap by smashing the sink or curing a headache with a hammer blow.

The two YouTube journalists undoubtedly crossed a line, and legal action would have been justified. But Revanth Reddy’s sharp rebuke crossed the room, the floor, and possibly the entire building.

In the battle between misinformation and state accountability, the latter must respond with calm precision, not emotional detonation. If the journalists’ work was misleading, a fact-based rebuttal or legal recourse would have been better sufficed. CM’s decision to launch a verbal missile attack from the legislative podium not only amplified the issue but also risked turning sympathy toward the very journalists he sought to discredit.

Ironically, this entire episode unfolded in the same Assembly where Honorable Members by and large, routinely engage in verbal free-for-alls, slinging accusations, and venomous insults at each other. Though these exchanges even outside the Assembly, may not match the content of the YouTube videos, personal attacks, character assassinations, and vulgarity are often shrugged off as part of the political game. If such unchecked tirades are deemed acceptable, it is hard to see how a YouTube video, however irresponsible, warrants such moral outrage beyond legal process.

Political figures often face unfair criticism and it comes with the job. But reacting with unchecked aggression not only elevates the opponent’s platform but also shifts the narrative from facts to feelings. If the goal was to protect the individual’s reputation, this approach may have done more harm than good. It is hard to look like the grown-up in the room when you are the one throwing the tantrum. When political mudslinging within and outside the Assembly reaches rock-bottom levels, with slurs and accusations flying faster than legislative bills, outrage over two journalists’ videos begins to look less like a stand for truth and more like selective outrage.

If politicians cannot hold themselves to a higher standard, why expect restraint from YouTube or Social Media Journalism. It is, however, debatable and none to be accused lock, stock, and barrel.

For instance, in a recent outburst, CM Revanth Reddy said that his predecessor K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS leaders who were talking about ‘Stature’ were already sent on the ‘Stretcher’ and would soon end up in the ‘Mortuary.’ His clever wordplay reflects the very brand of mockery that politicians are quick to condemn when directed at them. Reducing political discourse to schoolyard taunts while demanding dignity and decorum from the press is a classic case of ‘Do as I say, not as I Do.’ If the legislature itself resembles a comedy stage more than a law-making body, it is no wonder the press takes creative liberties. If political speech descends into parody, can journalistic satire be far behind?

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu once said that ‘Decency, Dignity and Decorum’ are the three ingredients of democracy, upheld through ‘Debate, Discuss and Decide.’ Few political leaders seem to remember this cardinal principle while making public statements. This trend seems to be catching up, particularly in Telangana. But who can teach these ‘fly-by-night operators in politics’ to behave properly?

Ultimately, the CM’s outrage might have been justified, but the intensity and tone of his response should have been different. Political maturity lies in knowing when to attack and when to be silent. In the battle for truth and accountability, precision and restraint are powerful than outrage. After all, a controlled response often speaks volumes than an emotional outburst.