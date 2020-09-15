Why is our education system in such a mess?

No doubt our educational system is worthy enough to be commended and full of countless qualities but there is no intensity left in the system that can cope up with the expectations that was supposed to be met up with some great brains.

Our colleges, universities and even the schools come up with activities that not bow only the heads of the intellectuals and highly regarded minds but also the ignorant in disgrace.

With each passing day we face unexpected accusation that drag us harshly with disastrous results. The relationship between the teachers and the students had now crossed the contours and put very dreadful impact on our society.

The image and dignity of teachers has now changed and the students consider teachers as slaves which must be addressed before the fall of entire educational system. If we keep encouraging this disease in our children, the day is not far when a teacher would sit on the ground and the children will be taught sitting on the chair.

This is the serious issue in our system, books cannot alone solve this problem it would be difficult to overcome if it continues for a long time. Sooner or later this is going to ruin our generations which can't be felt in the way we encourage these notions without noticing them. Education and ignorance are two different horses we cannot ride both and make one journey with dual destinations. It is our preference which way to lead and which one to ignore.

The way that can drag us from gloom to light, from disgrace to honour, from beasthood to mankind, these things can be achieved by knowledge. There is no other way to put us forward and realize where we stand. When knowledge enters ignorance settles down into its coffin.

The most dignified and respected profession – teaching - which is called to be the primary task of prophets sent to earth for reformation but it is very unfortunate that this pious job is now considered a nasty experience which also bowed our sky thoughts to disgrace. The educational system or the people who run this can't be blamed. The fault and weakness take birth from the womb.

What is the reason behind when our finest brains competing in modern world but with no success touching their hands? The drawback lies somewhere in planning, their education with the purpose of collecting assets and material goods and not preparing them for service.

We can't blame the persons involved or we can say the traders of knowledge are good in any sense. Knowledge is source of success in this mortal world and certainly for hereafter but that must be brought with solid practice, when knowledge is practiced on true basis, it will lead us to success in this world and hereafter.

What are the reasons that our so called educational institutions are not producing souls who can be counted as the main resources of development of good society, how these institutions emerged with great purpose in the past years and now are mere shops of buying and selling of knowledge?

This is the question that takes place in every small and matured mind, in every single and collective group. These questions have completely struck our generation which perhaps remains unnoticed all the time.

The fact is that the whole system which was supposed to carry all human attributes along and nourish the human physical and spiritual outlay but unfortunately it has died and left all the expectations in the trash can, should we not count ourselves responsible for this?

Should we not even think for a moment leaving our materialistic thinking aside for a moment? This is really a time to address the whole chapter, read, practice and implement. Now our education system goes on with the essence of wisdom, neither a student learns in that way nor a teacher proves himself better to meet up the desired expectations.

This is not the case with all our teachers. There are still some dignified mentors who still light the candle of passion and inspiration into the hearts of students , should we not also salute those shining stars ?