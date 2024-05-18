Live
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Indian women leave for matches in Europe
- Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag, Ashwini-Tanisha into semis; Meirba suffers exit
- India lose one Olympic quota as WADA suspends boxer Parveen
- MI end IPL 2024 campaign with 18-run loss to LSG
- Come in numbers and enjoy game: Chhetri to home fans for farewell match
- Stage set for epic IPL face-off: RCB, CSK clash for final playoff berth
- AIFF rejects Premier 1 club licence of HFC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters
- Focus on Warangal’s iconic hospital
- Entrepreneurship ecosystems: Fueling innovation in higher education
- Impact of EdTech on lifelong learning
Just In
1 in 3 executives to leave job if asked to return to office
New Delhi: As most organisations globally implement return-to-office (RTO) policies, there is still resistance among employees and one in three of the...
New Delhi: As most organisations globally implement return-to-office (RTO) policies, there is still resistance among employees and one in three of the executives presented with a RTO obligation say they will leave their current employer for that reason.
According to a Gartner report, mandating employees back to the office has key implications for talent attraction and retention.
Caroline Ogawa, Director in Gartner HR practice, stated that while 58 per cent of executives said their organisation provided a convincing reason for the RTO decision, many senior leaders were unwilling to come back into the office.
Another recent survey by the market research firm found that 63 per cent of respondents reported an increased expectation around employees spending days in the office.
Retaining key talent has become harder due to mistrust between employees and employers, employee burnout and disengagement, and fiercer competition in the labour market, the findings showed.
Caitlin Duffy, Senior Director, Gartner HR practice, said that organisations that force workers to come to office are likely to weaken their leadership bench and complicate succession planning.