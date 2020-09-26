6 secrets of success in virtual job interviews

Alexander Graham Bell, the famous Scottish-born inventor, once had said, "Before anything else, preparation is the key to success." The task of mastering the art of achieving success in the virtual job interview is not at all different from this reality. In the present fast changing scenario of the norms and conditions of recruitments across the job markets, necessitated by the spread of the pandemic Covid-19, the urgency of conducting the virtual job interviews has now been established as the latest and inevitable trend. But the virtual personal job interview is no way easier vis-a-vis the conventional interviews of the face to face.



Given here are six vital steps which must be taken seriously to prepare well for ensuring success in virtual interviews

Know and ensure the modus operandi of the technology

It is usually said that 90 per cent of how well the talk will go is determined before the speaker steps on the platform. It simply signifies the perfection of the preparation for the technology arrangements to attend the virtual interview. Since the conduct of the virtual interview depends on the sophisticated technology used in it, so the candidates must ensure the following before getting ready to face the interview board on the screen of your laptop or other gadgets-

♥ First, you must have a good quality laptop and smart phone.

♥ You also must know how the various technologies and devices function for the video conferencing.

♥ Always keep the video camera on. Test the audio before you appear on the screen for the interview.

♥ Check your various devices and technology and ensure that they work well without any interruption.

♥ Ensure the internet connectivity and more than anything else its speed.

♥ You should also check whether the camera and microphone on your devices function properly. The picture on the screen must not blur and the, microphone must not produce echo of the sound.

Create a perfect ambience for the interview



The term ambience means feeling or mood which is associated with a particular event. For attending the virtual interview, the candidates must take the following efforts to create what we may call the perfect atmosphere

♥ Selection of a room with sufficient light. Prefer the space near a window or corner in the room.

♥ Ensure keeping the surroundings neat and clean, well-arranged and without any outside or inside distractions.

♥ Turning off television and keeping your mobile phone in silent mode may help you get a peaceful atmosphere.

♥ Sit straight in the chair or sofa.

Do your homework thoroughly

The candidates, invited for attending the virtual mode of personal interview, do suffer from the illusion that they need not take much pain to prepare for it. But the things are quite different. It does not appear nice when you are required to search the web or go back to the folders and file for some vital information asked by the interview board. So, it is of the utmost importance to take care of the following things before sitting before the laptop for answering the questions of the interview board-

♥ Prepare a list of the information for the use as ready reckoner.

♥ Keep a print copy of your resume so that you don't have to search anywhere for the information asked.

♥ Details of the company or organization for the job in which you are attending the interview.

♥ All the relevant and probable answers to the questions which are likely to be posed to you.

Dress formally and follow all etiquette



Assuming that virtual interview is not face to face interview and so adhering to the formal dress is not mandatory is only fatal. What is important is that candidates must also treat this interview on a par with that of face to face interview. So there is no liberty to be casual or reckless. You must wear full-sleeved-button-up shirt, pant and a tie with a blazer. Non-formal wear like those of jeans pants and T-shirt must be avoided. For ladies, sari with blouse and skirt with coat are considered as all - time formal wear for this occasion.

Practice will make you perfect

The people do not get normal before the flash of camera. This may spoil the confidence level of the interviewee. So, if you want to appear as a perfect candidate and behave normally before the members of the interview board, you need to practise and rehearse. You can take the help of your friends and family members and go through mock sessions of interview in the semblance of the interview room. This will considerably help know your areas of problems and ultimately remove them before the big day of the interview.

Mind your body language

One of the vital tenets of the public speaking says that speakers are judged more by how they say than what they say. Candidates have the butterflies in their stomach while facing the interview board which is very much natural. This nervousness is reflected in their abnormal body languages and so at this juncture the candidates must mind them and control them. Sit straight in the chair or sofa with your hands comfortably resting on your lap. Do not play with fingers or fumble with anything. Always try to appear confident and steady.