7 career opportunities for MBA, PGDM graduates

With the passing time, PGDM/MBA has become one of the most popular career options offering a number of career opportunities. The demand for PGDM graduates has increased by more the 120 per cent over the years. And as the job market keeps on increasing, here are some great career opportunities for you to choose from.



Information Technology Manager

IT has acquired its recognition and has many job opportunities; one of them being an IT manager. Job roles of an IT manager is to take responsibility of the governance and ethics of the business, decisions taken by IT manager are solely based on data thus data analysis is a part of IT manager's job responsibility. Apart from this, managing finance, documentation, presentation of the project are some of the duties an IT Manager has to undertake. The average salary of an IT manager ranges from as low as `4 lakh to as high as `30 lakhs.

Human Resource Manager

An HR manger is an expert who is responsible for the management of the HR department. The responsibilities of an HR manager are to hire and interview new employees, create training and development programs, foster open work environment, collaborate with other departments in the organizations and many others. An HR should excel in negotiations, time management, problem solving, organizational skills and many others. An average annual salary of a HR manager in India is `7 lakh for an inexperienced HR whereas an experienced professional has an annual salary of `20 lakh.

Investment Banker

An investment baker is an expert who proffers financial services to governments, organizations, investors, and such others. Investment baker are responsible for allotting loans for business, raise stock capital, negotiate with mergers, manage investments and many other responsibilities. Some of the other job responsibilities an investment banker needs to implement are prepare reports, presentations, documents, identify financial risks, ensure obedience of legal rules and such others.

An average salary of an investment banker in India is `9 lakh per year and has an average starting salary of `3 lakh.

Management Consultant

A management consultant helps an organization to solve problems and improve business performance, create value and maximize growth. Some of the responsibilities of a management consultant is to conduct analysis on company figures, prepare presentations, manage the team, interview employees of the client and many others. The salary of a management consultant varies from `9 lakh to `35 lakh depending on the number of experiences. In this career, PGDM graduates get an upper hand and are often provided with higher level post.

Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship has become one of the ideal choices among PGDM/MBA graduates. Entrepreneurship no longer requires experience as PGDM graduates being trained for managing the business, entrepreneurial skills are built in due course. Entrepreneurship requires skills and creative and innovative ideas that are unique and appropriate, necessary for the society. As of 2022, the national average salary of an entrepreneur is `38k/month. Some of the roles an entrepreneur executes are creating jobs, forecasting changes in business, improving standard of living, building strategic partnerships and many more.

Data Analyst

Data Analyst are one of the professionals that are in great demand in India and across the globe. Data analysts are professionals who deal with translation of numbers, statistics, figures and other data into English for the better understanding of the data by every member in the organization. Some of the job responsibilities of a Data Analyst is to analyze and interpret the business data, interpret insights, communicate with clients, stakeholders, etc. The average salary for an entry level data analyst is approximately ` 3 lakh whereas an experience data analyst receives an average salary of approximately `8lakhs.

Private Equity

A private equity firm is an investment management organization that is not listed on any public exchanges. They generate income from fees charged to clients. Though private equity organizations are smaller than investment banks they have a flatter hierarchy which helps in quicker decision making between company and employee. An average salary for a private equity associate in India is `26 lakhs as of 2022. Some of the job responsibilities of a private equity professional are Analytical modeling, fundraising, portfolio company monitoring, reviewing CIM's (Confidential information memorandum) and others. With tons of options, you have a lot you can choose from according to your interests. As PGDM is a versatile degree, you can choose the best option of your choice and make it a lucrative one.

