7 tips to upskill youth to be job ready

Current pandemic scenario has set high bars to acquire a reasonable job. There are many reasons for the rise in unemployment, including a lack of job opportunities, over-population etc. In spite of having a higher education, college degree it has become difficult for youth to give a power kick to their career while everything is on standstill.



Acquiring a desired job has still not become difficult but has become more competitive. For young people today, it is more important than ever that they are well-equipped to enter the workforce. Experts predict that 26 billion or more sensors and devices will be connected to the internet by 2020, bringing in an era of machine intelligence that is already re-framing the world of humans. While the technologists and researchers prepare for the future of digitisation. Despite being educated, many lack the skills they need to get their desired job.

Here are the set of 7 skills which can up skill the youth to become job ready.

Network building

Networking is the process of connecting with like-minded professionals maintaining good relations with people who can become your potential partners, investors and more. It can become challenging for a fresher to find the right time, or approach, to speak to someone you don't know in order to let them know about what you represent and what you have to offer. Therefore building up a strong network can help you to get more opportunities and will make you feel confident.

Digital literacy

In order to get groomed for getting a job it has become utmost important to know the digital world. Digital literacy is on the rise in India, the number is expected to grow further at an additional rate of 18% to 536 million. Looking current pandemic scenario every industry opted for digital working and it is becoming obvious to look more technical advancement in near future therefore it has become important to have hands on technology. Digital world is the new parameter to make you more eligible to secure a reasonable job. Knowing how to create online content, managing your own social media pages, having ideas of how to edit text, image, video etc. creating and curating content, having full- fledged knowledge of MS-office and many more you are digitally literate.

Entrepreneurship and self-employable skill

India is ranked third in entrepreneurship as the new firm creation has gone up dramatically in India since 2014, said the Economic Survey 2019-20. If you have the will to take responsibility to generate ideas, self-driven work attitude, getting motivated to work, taking risk, responsibilities and ownership of work, having broader perspective and generating ideas that could help in growing individually and company. These skills can possibly make youth more independent and ready to face any job related challenges.

Critical thinking/ analysing skills

Critical thinking is the ability to think clearly and rationally, understanding the logical connection between ideas and its practical working. It includes rigorously questioning ideas and assumptions rather than accepting the false information. Always having a systematic and consistent approach towards work.

Curiosity in learning and exploring

The most important skills needed for future jobs is curiosity to learn, explore. Our future is unrestricted, so there is no limit to what workers in the future may need to learn. Today education is not limited to what is taught in schools, colleges, the scope of learning has become wider employers are looking for well-balanced people with transferable skills with ability to learn and develop. While you are sitting at home, be open to remote working opportunities, take advantage of training, mentoring opportunities and work on your continuous professional development as you will likely become better at what you do and more requisite to your current or future employer.

Self-Education/ Emotional Intelligence

Self-knowledge is the ability to know yourself, to think objectively and understand everything around you rationally while emotional intelligence refers to the human psyche can develop and improve by learning and practising new skills. Before seeking a job you need to know yourself well enough to know your strengths and weaknesses. When a worker understands him or herself, he or she can make adjustments where needed and perform at his or her best. Young people who know themselves not only know how to approach and solve problems, but are also better able to work effectively and efficiently.

Time management

Time management refers to utilizing your time productively and efficiently, for efficient working it is important to prioritise work, knowing relevance of work, understanding urgency and importance of work with respect to time. Management of time is an essential key to enhance productivity as employers seek for people who work systematically, effectively and efficiently.

(The author is Executive Director, Sanskriti University)