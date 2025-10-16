Awareness drive on hand hygiene

In observance of Global Handwashing Day, the Illness to Wellness Foundation, in association with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), conducted a health education initiative titled “Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan” (Healthy Hands, Healthy Childhood). The programme aimed to promote hygiene awareness and encourage regular handwashing habits among schoolchildren.

It was implemented simultaneously across more than 50 schools in the Delhi-NCR region, including private, public, and government institutions, and reached over 15,000 students.

The campaign focused on educating students about the importance of hand hygiene in preventing illness and promoting overall well-being.