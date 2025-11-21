Blending creativity, technology, and experiential learning to nurture tomorrow’s innovators

In a world increasingly shaped by algorithms, automation, and instant information, the human imagination remains our most powerful form of intelligence. Even as technology becomes more intuitive and predictive, it cannot replace the uniquely human ability to envision possibilities, interpret emotions, and create meaning. Creativity is no longer just an artistic pursuit—it is a survival skill. It enables individuals to move beyond data to insight, beyond information to understanding, and beyond routine to innovation. Imagination fuels curiosity, empathy, and problem-solving—traits that form the foundation of human progress.

India’s National Education Policy (NEP) acknowledges this reality by placing strong emphasis on art-integrated and experiential learning. It encourages schools to move beyond conventional teaching methods and actively engage students in exploration and self-expression. Here, “art” does not refer only to painting, colouring, or craftwork. It represents a broader way of thinking: the ability to observe the world carefully, reflect on experiences, and express ideas through multiple forms. When young people write music, design objects, experiment with ingredients in the kitchen, or build something with their hands, they are not just creating—they are learning to think critically, collaborate, and articulate emotions. These experiences foster adaptability and lifelong learning, qualities necessary for success in a rapidly changing world.

Experiential learning platforms further strengthen this approach. Initiatives such as Idealabs and the ISRO IN-SPACe competitions provide opportunities to innovate through guided, hands-on projects. These contests blend science, design thinking, and creativity, allowing students to discover solutions, test ideas, and express originality. Such experiences underline a powerful educational truth: children learn best not by memorising, but by doing.

The integration of art kits and digital tools adds another dimension to this evolving learning landscape. Technology introduces children to new mediums, enabling them to experiment with animation, sound, digital illustration, or interactive design. Art, on the other hand, teaches them to observe, imagine, and give purpose to what they create. While digital tools offer accessibility and limitless possibilities, art brings depth, intention, and emotion. Together, they form a balanced learning environment—one that values both innovation and introspection.

Government programmes such as the NIPUN Bharat Mission and Samagra Shiksha reinforce this holistic vision. Schools are increasingly adopting blended approaches that combine structured academics with opportunities for creative exploration. The message is clear: education must nurture the whole child, not just academic proficiency. Parents, too, are important partners in this journey. Simple activities—storytelling, weekend projects, tinkering with everyday materials, or even leaving children free to doodle—can significantly strengthen creative confidence.

For the education ecosystem, this shift is not just an opportunity—it is a responsibility. Industries, educators, and creators must work together to build experiences that ignite imagination rather than restrict it. The goal should be to encourage exploration, reduce passive screen time, and empower children to learn actively through self-driven discovery. Offering tools that blend creativity with problem-solving ensures that learning becomes engaging, meaningful, and future-ready.

As we prepare the next generation to navigate a fast-evolving world, reimagining learning becomes essential. When children are invited to think differently, make things, solve problems, and express their ideas, they develop the confidence to shape the future rather than simply adapt to it. Creativity is not an escape from reality—it is how we understand, transform, and reimagine it.

(The author is Senior Vice President, Consumer Products Division, Pidilite Industries).