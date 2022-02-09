BRAOU semester exams from March 21 

Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) announced the dates of M A Journalism and Mass Communication Semesters II, III and IV and MBA Second Year Semester III Examinations will be held from 21 March 2022.The last date for registration and payment of examinations fee on 2 March 2022. The timing of the examination is 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The students have to pay the examinations fee through TS/AP online centres or debit/credit card only. For further details, candidates may contact their concerned study centres or visit the university portal: www.braouonline.in / www.braou.ac.in Students who registered for examinations are advised to download their hall tickets, two days before the examination.