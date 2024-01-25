Budget 2024: Here’s what education sector expectS

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024-25 on February 1. Young Hans spoke with some of the education experts on, what are the expectations from the Union Budget 2024 for the Education Sector? Experts suggest that the interim budget should focus on skill development, vocational training, and infrastructure spending to boost economic growth and create employment opportunities.



Here are some expectations from education experts:

Implementation of new pedagogical methods, strengthen vocational training programmes

In the upcoming budget, some specific areas of favourable allocation should include: expansion of infrastructure for education, investment in skill development programs, particularly in areas that align with emerging industries, expansion of scholarships and other financial aid programs for students from economically weaker sections of society, implementation of new pedagogical methods, strengthening of vocational training programs to equip students with industry-relevant skills and increased investment in research and innovation in the field of education. Looking ahead, we must strive to ensure that the learning experience remains meaningful and enriching. Overall, it is important to nurture, challenge, and empower all students to be successful in whatever they choose in life through transformative initiatives. We expect that the upcoming budget promises adequate public investment on education to lead young India on the path of unprecedented growth.

— Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore

Focus on expanding access to education and technology

While new educational policies have identified many path-breaking initiatives, we urge the government to focus on expanding access to education and technology, particularly in rural and underserved areas. We have to build the right combination of Digital, Physical and on-the-job classrooms infrastructure that will improve the efficacy of learning. We also need to create an enabling environment to let the private sector come forward and establish new institutions. Ease of doing business is more important here than anywhere else. There is also need to advocate gender-focused allocation to promote womens’ education. The country is in need of expertise at different levels and this demand can be met only by training students at the school level. The foundation and vision set by the government, through NEP will be vital in achieving the goal of an effective and inclusive education system. However, the future of Indian education will be marked by innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to prepare students to face challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Overall, we hope that the budget gives a much-needed boost to the education sector to cope up with varied tasks in the current context.

— Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School

Prioritise healthcare landscape

As we approach the upcoming budget, I strongly advocate prioritising significant investments in the education sector, especially tailored for the unique needs of medical professionals. Allocating funds for technology integration, skill development, and creating a supportive learning environment will elevate medical education quality and enhance healthcare delivery. The use of online tech enabled education to supplement physical classes will go a long way in increasing the availability of skilled medical professionals to solve the country’s healthcare challenges. These strategic allocations will empower our healthcare professionals to thrive in their careers, positively impacting the healthcare landscape

— Balu Ramachandran - Founder, CEO OC Academy

Digital enhancement across all educational boards & levels

Anticipating Budget 2024-25, our aspirations align with the visionary ethos of NEP 2020, envisioning a budget that lays the foundation for an education realm strengthened by a progressive curriculum. We seek a curriculum that not only imparts knowledge but also fosters critical thinking, innovation, and real-world skills crucial for the future. Simultaneously, our expectations extend to a budget that propels digital enhancement across all educational boards and levels. Recognising the pivotal role of technology, we advocate for an inclusive and dynamic learning environment, ensuring every student is adequately prepared for the challenges presented by the digital era. Allocating resources to education is vital to bridge gaps, improve access, and boost overall quality. Recognising its importance, the education sector should also open up to the private sector either through public private partnerships or otherwise, for faster penetration of quality education in both urban and rural areas. Additionally, there’s a push for the recruitment and retention of qualified teachers, competitive remuneration, and professional development. Envisioning a future where education is a catalyst for personal growth and national progress, Budget 2024-25 holds the key to shaping this transformative journey by addressing these critical aspects.

— Jitendra Karsan, Chairman, Safari Kid

Balancing between in-school and after-school

As we await the upcoming budget, it becomes important to strike a careful balance between in-school and after-school learning, harnessing the advantages of technology. A comprehensive strategy to address challenges related to access, equity, and education quality is needed. There is a need to emphasize enhancing the digital capabilities of schools and promoting a supportive environment for asynchronous learning at home. This dual focus is important to ensure a well-rounded educational experience for all.

Furthermore, it is important to align these efforts with evolving educational needs and incorporate innovative solutions. This includes investing in teacher training programs to effectively integrate technology into classrooms and providing support for students who may face challenges in accessing digital resources by announcing scholarships for meritorious students at the school and college levels. The budget’s commitment towards these aspects will contribute significantly to the overall improvement of our education system.

— Rekha Kejriwal, Academic Director of Academy of Fashion & Art (AFA)

Tax framework to support education advancement

Union Budget 2024 is expected to play a crucial role in sculpting a tax framework that supports educational advancements, addresses financial challenges for students, and contributes to the goal of achieving a higher GER, ultimately fostering economic growth through a well-educated and skilled workforce.

He stresses the need for comprehensive teacher training programs, ensuring educators are equipped with the necessary skills to leverage modern tools effectively.

All eyes are on India for the economic growth that is expected to scale the foreign investments in the country. Allocating resources to education is highlighted as an investment in the minds and aspirations of the nation’s youth.

— Nidheesh Saxena, Senior Director of Admissions, Gitam Deemed to be University

Skill development programmes

As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming budget, the hospitality sector, a cornerstone of our country’s economic and cultural identity, has faced unprecedented challenges in recent times. We sincerely hope that the government recognizes the pivotal role our industry plays in driving tourism and creating employment opportunities.

A judicious allocation of funds toward skill development programs, technological advancements, and enhancement of infrastructure for hospitality education is paramount. This will empower our institute and other institutions to produce industry-ready professionals and foster innovation and global competitiveness.

Furthermore, we encourage the government to consider incentivizing collaborations between academia and the hospitality sector for research and experiential learning initiatives. This synergistic approach can elevate the quality of education and address the evolving needs of the industry.

— Dr Chef Balendra Singh, Director Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts

Strengthen industry-academia collaboration

The government’s efforts in implementing skill development programs have set the stage for positive change. However, there is a need to strengthen industry-academia collaboration for better alignment of academic curricula with the evolving job market. Moreover, prioritizing financial support for Academic-Industry Collaboration is crucial, as it serves to forge robust connections between educational institutions and industries. This strategic emphasis ensures that academic curricula stay abreast of the ever-evolving demands of the industry, thereby nurturing a workforce equipped with agility, adaptability, and preparedness for future challenges.

As we navigate the complexities of our changing educational landscape, let’s consider this budget as an opportunity for a positive shift in the education sector – one that emphasizes not only skill development but also the holistic growth of individuals prepared for the contemporary workforce. In addition to supporting infrastructure grants, the incorporation of technology-based learning can contribute to a more balanced and future-ready education system.

— Dr Prof Anand Achari, Principal, Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture

Policy-level support to boost infrastructure, research, protect IP, experiential learning

If India fulfil the providing of 25% per cent of the global workforce by 2047, access to world-class education is essential. The NEP 2020 also emphasises a multidisciplinary and holistic approach. With the emergence of new-age technologies, there is a significant shift in the preference of students from traditional to creative industries such as design, fashion, literature, gaming etc. Creating a conducive environment for the growth of this sector will require an amalgamation of various learning dimensions like research, innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship. Prioritising budgetary allocation and policy-level support is anticipated from the Interim Budget to boost infrastructure, research, and protect intellectual property and experiential learning in this sector, particularly for private higher educational institutions. Another favourable area for allocation could be the academic startup ecosystem to convert nascent ideas into groundbreaking business ventures which in turn will boost the economy of the nation.

— Dr Dhara Thakore, Head Incubation and Office of Career Service, Anant National University

Design education requires particular attention

While last year’s budget rightfully emphasised green growth and sustainability, this year presents a unique opportunity to invest in our most valuable asset—human capital. Specifically, focusing on nurturing the talent and innovative spirit of the Indian youth will be instrumental in driving our digital economy forward Some aspects within design education require particular attention in the upcoming budget. One critical aspect is the imperative to boost the Research and Development (R&D) sector in tandem with strategic investments in infrastructure. Allocating the budget for co-funded research projects between design institutes and private companies, leveraging industry expertise, will be paramount. Providing direct grants to expand and equip design labs with cutting-edge tools and technologies will facilitate deeper exploration and innovation. A global perspective is essential, and the “Study in India” initiative by the Ministry of Education offers immense potential to attract international students to our world-class design institutes. The budget could play a crucial role by allocating resources to promote this programme through targeted campaigns, providing scholarships for foreign students pursuing design courses in India and promoting cultural exchange programmes centred around design thinking. This not only enriches the learning environment for students but also projects India’s design landscape onto the global stage.”

— Dr Jitin Chadha, Founder & CEO, Indian Institute of Art & Design

Investing in professional development and training opportunities

Various reforms and policies have been implemented every year, favouring the education system. However, we expect a more robust system to be developed, investing in professional development and training opportunities to help us effectively implement blended learning methods in the classroom and utilize technology-enabled infrastructure. We also expect a decrease in Goods and Services Tax on resources for offline and online education providers.

The education system also needs to be modernized to attract more international students. This will require substantial investments in the education system, particularly emphasizing higher education. As per the data, higher education investment will also help improve the gross enrolment ratio (GER), which is set to reach 50% by 2035.

— Dinesh Kumar Poobalan, CEO & CTO, Greatify

Support the startup ecosystem

In the interim budget, we want the government to support the startup ecosystem by further easing the ease of doing business. While it’s easy to start a business in India today, it is paramount to ensure that it strives and thrives. The majority of startups fail, and hence it’s equally important to not only ease starting up but also make it easier for entrepreneurs to move on in case they are not able to establish a market-fit product. While the government is taking initiatives to promote entrepreneurship in India, we request that the government set aside more funds, provide access to newer technologies, ease tax rules, and further simplify regulatory requirements to encourage people to start their businesses.