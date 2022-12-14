Career growth in robotic process automation in India

Currently, the robotic process automation (RPA) business is generating USD 3 billion annually and in the next three years, it is expected to touch US $8.75 billion. It is, at present, in the "Nearly Universally Accepted" stage, which denotes that practically all sectors of the existing economy have recognized its value. RPA is being used by many industries, including banking, healthcare, supply chain management, etc., to streamline workflow. Also, big IT giants such as Microsoft are already adopting it in different verticals.



Strong business trends indicate that RPA will be widely adopted globally during the next five years which will open up a lot of opportunities. According to 52% of the experts who responded to a NASSCOM poll on AI, robotics, and machine learning, organizations will require competent RPA personnel by 2025 as a result of the growing use of RPA. In fact, it has already produced 58 million jobs.

To go by the Indian job portal websites, there are now over 16,436 RPA job openings on Monster.com, 23,330 job openings on Naukri.com, and 530+ RPA job openings on Indeed.com. To talk about future predictions, around 2,00,000+ RPA jobs are about to be generated in India as the world is relying on us for operation expertise services in this field.

A part of this can be accrued to the initiatives taken here in the field of RPA. The "Tech Startup Program," a project of The All-India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA), was introduced in 2014. For startups and other early adopters working in India on robotics and robotic process automation (RPA), it serves as an incubation environment.

The programme establishes standards for the robotics, automation, and education industries, assisting businesses and people in resolving complex technical issues while advancing their leadership and individual career potential. It is involved in a variety of endeavors and has introduced several initiatives aimed at fostering an ecosystem for robotics and automation in India.

Getting back to the career scope and growth trajectory of RPA, this field is both skill-based and futuristic, which sets it apart from other new-era data professions. There are multiple career options in this domain e.g.: Business analyst, Project manager, Process designer, Automation architect, RPA consultant, RPA administrator, and RPA tester. Globally RPA salaries revolve around USD 50,000 to 165,000 per annum. According to a Glassdoor report, RPA developers in India make roughly Rs. 565,000 annually.

After the NASA Shared Services Center (NSSC) presented the concept at an agency Kickstarter competition in 2017, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) became the first federal agency to formally implement robotic process automation (RPA). Since then, from the space sector to Big IT giants such as Microsoft, Capgemini, and Deloitte, the utility of RPA is expanding exponentially in multiple sectors. Even energy and utility companies are exploring the options of using RPA in multiple workflows. Energy companies worldwide are experimenting with RPA for verifying meter readings against various data sources, including previous readings, and customer usage patterns.

Many experts agree that RPA will be the future of IT automation. As a result, enrolling in a course in the same will be quite helpful. For careers in RPA, a bachelor's degree in computer science or a closely related field is typically seen as necessary. By acquiring extra professional credentials and certificates, one can enhance his/her profile by adding the appropriate technical skills and credentials. A candidate may further gain knowledge of managing a digital workforce, automating common business operations, and identifying opportunities for automation at work. One could also assess and manage the current automation infrastructure.

Also, online certifications have increased incomes by 20 to 40% in recent times, according to a Business Wire study. However, the biggest problem after pursuing certifications is creating RPA apps. Applications for RPA adhere to a methodology. One needs to follow a structured learning process if one wants to achieve in this line of business. Candidates must be able to analyze, grasp, and develop automation based on business processes. It is important to comprehend the processes that can be automated.

Candidates should make an effort to get hands-on experience with as many tools as possible and start implementing automation designs. For professionals in this field, CloudThat provides relevant certification training where they can build skills to examine solution requirements, produce process papers, and design, develop, and evaluate solutions. Having our certifications in this domain help hiring managers and recruiters feel more confident in a candidate's ability to perform tasks involving end-to-end robotic process automation, which can make them stand out from the competition.

(The author is the

CEO & Founder, CloudThat)