Career options in high demand

Digital Marketing



The days when brands stuck to print advertisements are long gone. With the advent of technology, brands have numerous channels to choose from to market their products, including social media, e-mail, television, and more.

A digital marketer creates marketing plans for social media, Google AdWords, and other online platforms. Their job is to maximise the product's reach while keeping costs down. Of late, as the number of Internet users grows, the demand for skilled digital marketing professionals has soared through the roof as more and more brands are seeking digital marketers who can increase brand visibility, reach the right target audience, and ultimately drive sales and revenue.

Data Science



Data is the new gold in today's world, which means that data scientists naturally become highly valued professionals. Data Science is undoubtedly the most promising and in-demand employment path for competent individuals. A data scientist collects, analyses, and processes the information to make crucial decisions. If your organisation deals with a lot of data, you'll need to know how to code and be familiar with software and tools like SAS, R, and Python. As companies increasingly integrate cutting-edge technologies into their day-to-day operations and expand, data science experts are highly sought-after by organizations across verticals, and certified professionals can build strong careers anywhere in the world.

Cybersecurity professionals



Alongside the internet age, security issues rose as well. Cybersecurity is one of the most crucial aspects for any business, private or government, thereby creating immense demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals. With skills such as problem-solving, cognitive, and computer forensics abilities to interpret and trace all digital operations, cybersecurity professionals or aspirants can go a long way in their career provided they have the right qualifications.

Full stack developers



The demand for full-stack developers in India have seen a 20% increase in the last one year. Professionals with experience in front-end and back-end development, version control systems, coding abilities, cloud and database skills, and fluency in Python, Java, CSS, RubyonRails, and other coding languages can expect to earn handsome remunerations from start-ups as well as large MNCs.

AI and ML



This is perhaps a no-brainer. Being at the core of several businesses and industries, AI and ML have become integral for smooth day-to-day functioning. These technologies have taken over the world in recent times and are now incorporated in nearly every sector. It can be found in practically every part of our life -from GPS devices to entertainment gadgets - making an AI expert a valuable asset for any company in any situation.

According to the World Economic Forum, AI is expected to generate 133 million jobs by 2022. Machine Learning (ML) is also taking over the world as companies learn how to use it to its maximum potential. Companies rely on ML engineers' knowledge to redesign business strategies to fit the current global context; hence ML engineers are in great demand.

Architect/Developer for the Cloud



According to a study conducted, over 88 per cent of enterprises were already employing cloud infrastructure in some manner. As a result of the pandemic's growth in work-from-home culture, cloud technology has become more widely adopted worldwide. Cloud hosting is predicted to be one of the quickest technologies, with a market value of USD 832 billion by 2025.

Cloud architects and cloud developers are set to become one of the most sought-after specialists in the coming years, thanks to a tremendous increase in demand for cloud-based services. With several employment options and robust recruitment tendencies for applicants with digital abilities, 2022 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for those who have the relevant skillset. Enrolling in the right certification programs and skill training will undoubtedly assist learners in moving forward in their careers and into high-growth prospects.