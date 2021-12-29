Career skills

The ongoing pandemic and the resultant lockdowns have accelerated digital transformation for every enterprise across industries. As remote working and now hybrid working have become a part of our daily work routine, enterprises had to quickly adopt new-age digital technologies such as cloud, AI, data analytics and cyber-security to equip their employees with effective hybrid workplaces. Since digital technologies are essential ingredients for building successful hybrid workplaces, the demand for digital skill sets is evolving. New roles and responsibilities are cropping up in emerging technology to drive profitability and to optimize resources.



Here are some of the skill sets that would alter the way organisations function:

1) Hybrid cloud transformation and modernisation skills



Cloud computing has emerged as the biggest enabler for businesses during the time of pandemic. It has supported operations remotely, and is now equipping hybrid workplaces. Industry leaders are predicting hybrid cloud to be the next biggest trend in cloud computing.

The global hybrid cloud market size is expected to reach USD 173.33 billion with a CAGR of 22.25% between 2019 and 2025. As hybrid cloud architecture becomes the foundation of the platform economy, some of the in-demand skill sets are centred around cloud transformation roadmap, architecture-driven modernization, mainframe modernisation, cloud data modernisation, APIfication, and transforming monoliths to microservices.