CDRI chief bats for pharma & tech collaboration

Hyderabad: Three weeks virtual workshop on 'The Drug Discovery and Development' till April 2nd, 2023, was organised FABA & Science Gurus and inaugurated by Dr Radha Rangarajan, Director of CSIR-CDRI here on Monday.

Dr Rangarajan, emphasised on developing drugs for India: Opportunities and challenges, and the importance of drug discovery in improving healthcare.

She also addressed unmet medical needs, the role of AI/ML in next-generation drug discovery programs and how quickly they could develop some of the novel molecules and speed up the process of clinical trials. She highlighted how IT/the technology-driven Indian service sector can become partners in this space. During her address, she highlighted the role of Academia-Industry interactions, pharma startup's in the development of important drug candidates in the field of neglected tropical diseases, antimicrobial resistance etc. She also urged the participants to make the most of this opportunity and enhance their skills and knowledge in this field. Dr Radha Rangaranjan, Director, CSIR-CDRI

Prof P Reddanna, Executive President, FABA has given opening remarks on behalf Federation of Asian Biotech Association, followed by Dr Ajith, Kamath, Advisor of Pandorum technology who mentioned about FABA and FABA Academy's key role to fill the gap between Academia and Industry. Additionally, Dr Jagath Reddy Junutula, Board Chairman, Science Gurus, Co-founder, President & CEO, stated Science Gurus that fosters in developing of NextGen Scientists and drug discovery & development and therapeutics also interacted with participants, to understand the aim of the workshop which provides a platform for young researchers and scientists to enhance their skills and knowledge in the field of drug discovery and development.

Around 100 participants from various research Institutions and Universities across the globe such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria etc. The main emphasis of this workshop is to provide a valuable platform for young scientists and researchers to enhance their skills and knowledge in drug discovery and development and contribute to the development of new and effective drugs for various diseases.