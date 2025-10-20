Celebrating culinary creativity and healthy living

Every year, International Chefs Day is celebrated on October 20 to honour the art, skill, and dedication of chefs around the world. The day recognises the vital role chefs play in shaping food culture, promoting healthy eating habits, and inspiring future generations to appreciate the joy of cooking.

The theme for International Chefs Day ocuses on “Cooking for a Sustainable Future,” highlighting the importance of mindful food choices, reducing waste, and using locally sourced ingredients. In a time when the global community is paying increasing attention to sustainability, chefs are stepping forward as ambassadors of change — transforming how people think about food and its impact on the planet.

Across hotels, culinary schools, and restaurants worldwide, chefs will mark the occasion with cooking workshops, food education programs, and community outreach events. Many will engage with children to teach them about balanced diets, food hygiene, and creative yet healthy cooking methods. These interactive sessions aim to inspire young minds to see cooking not only as a life skill but also as a way to contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world.

International Chefs Day also celebrates the passion, creativity, and teamwork that define the culinary profession. From traditional kitchens to modern gastronomy labs, chefs continue to experiment with flavours, techniques, and presentation — turning every meal into an experience.