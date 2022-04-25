Civils Marathon XII: Indian Economic Service & Statistical Services 2022

Notification issued: The official notification for the Indian economic service and Indian statistical services was released on 6 April 2022. Candidates can apply up to 26 April 2022. The written examination will be held from June 24-26, 2022 for three days. The Indian economic service was introduced for formulating and implementing economic policies and several programmes of India. The Indian economic service along with Indian statistical service is the administrative Inter ministerial civil service under group A of the Central civil services of the executive branch in government of India. It also carries lot of perquisites.

With the initiation of larger scale economic reforms in 1991 by the then Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao, and the proliferation of the regulator in all of the government agencies such analysis and advice have increased manifold. All statistical posts of different ministries and departments were pulled together in the initial Constitution of the service under Indian statistical service.

Combined competitive examination for recruitment to the services with junior timescale will be held by the Union Public service commission with the rules published by the Ministry of statistics and programme implementation in theGazette of India. The examination is conducted every year on off-line mode. As in the case of civil services the candidates can attempt for six times. The vacancies notified this year are 53 in both the services.

Candidates are required to apply online only by using the UPSC online website. Brief instructions for filling up the online application form have been given. CanDi date should upload details of one photo my ID card. The details of this photo ID card will have to be provided by the candidates while filling up the online application form.

The candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the photo ID whose details are been provided in the online application. This photo ID card will be used for all future reference in and it is advised to carry the photo ID card while appearing for the examination and personality test.

The commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the examination. The eligible candidate shall be issued an admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of examination. The admission certificate will be made available in the UPSC website for downloading by the candidates. No admission certificate will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid and active email address.

OMR sheets

Candidates are advised to read carefully the special instructions of the candidates for conventional type test and special instruction for objective type tests. For both the writing and marking answers in the OMR sheets candidates must use black ball point pen only., and with any other colours are prohibited. Don't use pencil or ink pen. Candidate should note that any mistake, discrepancy in coding or filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to roll number and test booklet series code will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

Candidates should note that there will be penalty , negative marking or wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question paper. The use of any mobile phone ,pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like a pen drive ,smart watches etc or camera or Bluetooth devices during the examination is strictly prohibited. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.

Examination centres



Combined competitive examination for recruitment to junior timescale services of Indian economic and statistical services will be held by the UPSC from 24 June 2022. The following are the examination centres. Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Dispur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Shillong, Shimla and Trivandrum. Applicant should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the centres except Chennai, Delhi ,Dispur, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Allotment of centres will be on the first apply first allot basis. Applicants are advised that they may apply early so that they could get a centre of their choice. The candidate should note that no request for change of centre will be entertained. All the examination centres for the examination will cater to the examination for persons with benchmark disabilities also. This year under the Indian economic service 24 vacancies and 29 vacancies for Indian statistical services have been notified.

Eligibility



A candidate may compete for anyone of the services only, the Indian economic service or Indian statistical service for which he is eligible in terms of the rules. With regard to the age limits the candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on 1 August 2022. The Upper age limit relaxation is as in the case of civil services.

A candidate for Indian economic service must have obtained a postgraduate degree in economics, applied economics, business economics, economitrics from a university. For the Indian statistical service candidate must have obtained a bachelors degree with statistics, mathematical statistics applied statistics as one of the subject or a masters degree in the above. A candidate who has appeared at an examination the passing of court would render them eligible to appear at the examination but has not been informed of the result may apply for admission to the examination. A candidate who intends to appear at such a qualifying examination may also apply. Such a candidate will be admitted to the examination but his admission would be deemed to be provisional and subject to cancellation if he doesn't produce the proof of having their records at qualifying examination along with the detailed application form required to be submitted by the candidate.

Physical standards: candidates must be physically fit according to physical standard for admission to Indian economic service, Indian statistical service examination 2022 as per regulations. The examination fees is of Rs.200 except for female, SCST and persons with a benchmark disability.

(The author is retired additional director general Doordarshan Delhi)