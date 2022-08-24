Colourful cultural fest organised

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), organsied a colourful cultural fest in its campus here on Wednesday. The cultural festival witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students and the presentation of prizes to the winners of various competitions conducted as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Launching the cultural event, EFLU Vice Chancellor, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, Prof E Suresh Kumar emphasised on the importance of students' participation in extracurricular activities, besides giving equal importance to academics.

"Not only the studies, it is also vital for the students to develop and hone skills in their areas of interest like the sports, music, oratory, poetry, or any other hobby for the holistic development," he said. The Vice Chancellor exhorted the students to take the life as a challenge and excel in their chosen fields with strong grit and determination to make it big against all odds. Colorful songs and dance performances by the students reflecting the rich cultural heritage of various parts of the country marked the celebrations.