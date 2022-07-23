Courses & career opportunities in Fashion Design education

In the 21st era, the need for solutions that meet all the stakeholders' demands and expectations is vital for any sector. To make this colossal task possible, the creators must manage the job to bring a flexible solution that meets all the requirements.

For this, designing is one of the core aspects that is needed. Fashion design has reached a peak compared to a couple of years ago. The number of participants and improved recognition of the field are significant reasons, and its demand has increased significantly in the last few years.

For those who follow fashion trends closely and find comfort in them, Fashion designing is the course to pursue. To study the intricacies of design, students need to choose one from the many courses available for fashion designing.

Courses of Fashion Designing in India

Fashion designing is an art. Customers look for customization when buying the product, whether a routine accessory or a luxury item. It is the fashion designer's job to craft a design solution that meets all the buyer's expectations.

It may involve creating new ideas/concepts or modifying the existing ones. For this, there are various courses that an aspiring designer may take. These courses are categorized into three categories:

Diploma courses after 10th Grade

1. Diploma Course

2. Diploma in Fashion Technician

3. Diploma in Fashion Stylist

4. Diploma in Vogue Fashion Certificate

5. Diploma in Fashion Stylist and Image Consultant

6. Diploma in Design for Fashion and Textiles

Courses after 12th Grade

7. Bachelor Degree (B. Des)

8. Bachelor in Textile Design

9. BSc Fashion Designing

10. Bachelor of Fashion Technology

11. Bachelor of Fashion Design & Technology

12. BA Hons in Fashion Design and Manufacture

13. Bachelor in Design and Fashion Management

14. Bachelor in Fashion Design & Management

15. BA Hons (Fashion Journalism)

16. BA Hons in Fashion Design & Creative Direction

Courses at Master's level

17. M. Voc in Fashion Designing

18. Master in Sustainable Fashion Design

19. Master of Fashion Management

20. Master's Program in Fashion, Clothing and Textile Design

21. Master in Fashion Collection Management

22. Master in Styling, Image and Fashion Communication

23. Master in Fashion Brand Management

24. Master in Fashion Technology

25. MA Fashion Design Technology

26. MA Fashion Photography

27. MA Fashion Curation

To further hone their skills, designers can then go for various professional courses that allows them to specialize in areas of their interests.



Career opportunities in fashion designing

At present, the design industry sector is in high demand, and this fact is due to more and more people realizing the value of authentic design.

The design industry has reached a significant position in every market, from traditional designs to contemporary ones. Today, there is a firm grasp of the industry among the various sectors. Some applaudable career opportunities that the course offers include the following:

Fashion designer

The topmost sought after profile, with prominent fashion designers such as Sabyasachi, Rohit Bal, Manish Malhotra, etc., as idols. It is self-explanatory that a successful run as a fashion designer would change the face of the industry you enter into. If done with dedication & zeal, it could be one of the most rewarding pursuits.

To further add to the scope of a fashion designer, vegan & sustainable designers are also in demand with the changing environment. They are the ones who ensure that their process of creation and end-result is eco-friendly, does not misuse resources.

Fashion stylist

If someone has enjoyed giving a makeover to themselves or others, this job is probably what they should think about. It is also one of the most challenging jobs in the industry.

It is tricky to choose the perfect wardrobe for a client vibing with his personality and the right set of accessories. Also, the need for the latest and best-suited trends and clients' preferences is another thing that needs to be kept in mind.

Textile designer

The world of designing always welcomes a textile designer with adequate creativity and updated digital skills. ith the growth of e-commerce, there is 2x increase in such jobs. A well-skilled designer can easily earn a decent paying job or start a venture on his own. They may work as a part of some designer firm or independently grow in fame through their art. Social platforms are pretty helpful for textile designers to increase their visibility.

Conclusion

As we have seen, the number of opportunities in the field of fashion design has a long list, not to mention the ever-increasing market for the same. Fashion designers need to understand the expectations and design tactics to meet the demands.

Creativity and its application need to be practised to improvise them. Multiple colleges in India are available for this purpose.

(The author is the Founder and Director, Arch College of Design and Business)