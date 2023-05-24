Current scenario of Homeschooling in India

The importance of personalized and flexible learning has grown in response to the evolving requirements of parents and students. The traditional concept of education being “one for all” is losing prominence among parents and students as personalized teaching techniques are proving to be much more effective. Additionally, these models seek to provide positive learning experiences while taking into account the individual educational needs of each student, which further justifies the growing popularity of such models amidst both students and parents.



Furthermore, the requirement for individualized and flexible learning has given rise to the recently popular concept of homeschooling. This new-age concept of learning has brought a wealth of learning opportunities for students and parents. The era where students were restricted to a unified curriculum is long over. Homeschooling has enabled parents to take into account the unique needs of their children and design a customized curriculum for them that reflects their interests and allows them to learn at their pace.

Homeschooling: The modern-day picture



There is no denying the fact that the post-pandemic era saw great adoption of technology spread across industries with education being no exception to it. Various new-age learning methods came into being which have fundamentally altered the idea of education. Here homeschooling has emerged as an effective learning concept that has brought a plethora of opportunities for parents and students alike.

The traditional educational system, in the opinion of the majority of people, lacks crucial flexibility and is too results-oriented. However, with homeschooling, parents can choose the subjects and experiences they want their children to have based on their interests, giving them a real-time perspective on their children’s development.

In light of that, Indian government has also made its fair share of efforts to recognize homeschooling as an ideal learning method. The government values any efforts undertaken to uphold every child’s “Right to Education.” Additionally, the Indian judicial system does not believe that Sections 18 or 19 of the RTE 2009 are being violated by homeschooling or online learning. As a result, homeschooling is now accepted and recognized as a legitimate method of education with more and more Indian parents adopting it.

Homeschooling: The present-day learning concept

As a modern learning concept, homeschooling has been gaining popularity worldwide, specifically in India. In comparison to traditional schooling, homeschooling has enabled parents to pick the most appropriate learning approach and pace for their children and for children to establish better understanding, resulting in a win-win situation for both.

Furthermore, the need for flexible and personalized education has surged the acceptance and adoption of homeschooling. Traditional schooling exposed students to a standardized curriculum, but homeschooling has enabled them to choose subjects in line with their interests. In fact, young parents are also looking for ways where they can establish a distraction-free learning environment for their children, which has further resulted in them largely adopting homeschooling as the ideal mode of teaching for their children.

(The author is a founder of Birla Brainiacs)