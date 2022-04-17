Decoding the tech-driven modern workplace

A digitally connected workplace is one of the key ingredients for a successful organization. Its quality and efficiency have a substantial bearing on vital business indicators such as growth and revenue.



Efficiency, efficacy and business agility

According to Gartner, organisations that don't focus on efficiency, efficacy and business agility will be left behind. As these factors are vital for staying current and ahead, organisations need to think beyond legacy, out dated systems and equip their workplace with new-age technologies.

Modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, low code, robotic process automation (RPA), and soon have proved to be change agents of digital transformation for organizations across the globe. These technologies facilitate intelligent, error-free, and nimble operations that help establish a connected enterprise and accelerate business growth. Since each organization encounters unique challenges, these versatile technologies can be leveraged to build fit-for-purpose solutions and empower employees with a best-in-class technology infrastructure at the workplace.

A Strong case for leveraging modern technologies

Here are some key benefits that organisations worldwide have experienced by equipping their workplaces with modern technologies:

Smooth remote operations

In the wake of the pandemic, thousands of organizations were forced to rethink their operations and move online. The role played by modern technologies cannot be emphasized enough in this regard. With the right mix of technologies, organisations could deliver uninterrupted services to customers and respond to dynamic business needs while working remotely. Furthermore, by leveraging a cloud-based model, organizations could also ensure flexibility by constantly switching between remote and in-person operations easily and without compromising operational efficiency and agility.

Hyper automated business processes

A hyper automating end-to-end process is the key for organizations looking to increase operational efficiency and stay ahead of the curve. To this end, organizations are increasingly implementing automation tools for bridging operational silos, improving accountability, and reducing turnaround times. Many organizations are adopting low code platforms for developing smart business applications, thereby enabling intelligent automation. Moreover, by leveraging technologies like RPA, AI, and machine learning, processes become more intelligent as they utilize the insights from previous transactions and undergo periodic training.

Optimised costs

Organizations today strive to optimize their costs while ensuring good quality standards, continuous innovation, and superior customer experience. Investing in modern technologies gives the best opportunity for organizations to achieve this goal. Per Mckinsey, the tech-enabled approach for cost-reduction can cut indirect costs by as much as 15 to 20 percent in 12 to 18 months.[1] Technologies like AI and RPA catalyze the automation of eligible, manual tasks to cut various operational and administrative costs. Through automation, organizations can maximize their return on investments by ensuring error-proof processing, reduced turnaround times, and enhanced efficiency.

Increased employee productivity (leading to improved customer experience)

Intelligent automation achieved through modern technologies is the key for organisations to boost employee productivity. It helps optimize the skills and efforts of employees by allowing them to focus on mission-critical and complex issues instead of mundane tasks. With the appropriate set of technologies, organisations also ensure fast and effective communication and collaboration at the workplace. By leveraging cloud-based content services, organizations have established a federated information repository through which employees can access data in real-time and make quicker decisions. Technologies like low code significantly free up IT resource bandwidth by enabling rapid application development through minimal coding.

Enhanced Security and compliance

Modern technologies are vital for organisations to ensure robust security at the workplace while complying with ever-evolving regulatory requirements. Organisations are banking on AI-enabled identification and authentication tools to provide controlled access, especially for critical information. Low code process automation platforms with configurable business rules are useful in ensuring rights-based access while accommodating changing regulatory environments. Organisations can leverage these low code platforms to ensure reliable data security to internal users and customers through standardized security, access and permissions.

Accelerating technology adoption

As the market is getting more competitive and margins are constantly narrowing, organisations need to prioritise agility and efficiency to future proof themselves. A tech-loaded workplace can significantly boost the chances of gaining the speed and performance that organizations require. It's time for business leaders to accelerate their technology adoption initiatives and transform their workplace for a better tomorrow.

(The author is Global Head of Marketing, Newgen Software)