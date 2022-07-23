Do gen Z, Millennials want same things at work?

While Generation Z considers 'creativity' to be the most important trait, millennials in India (36 percent) consider 'flexibility/adaptability' to be the most important trait for successful organisations as per a 2020 Deloitte Millennial Survey.



Given that Generation Z and Millennials are expected to account for half of the workforce, businesses must understand their expectations and adapt accordingly.

Millennials born between 1981 and 1996, are the first generations to have grown up with technology as we know it today, given the era in which they were born. It has influenced their behaviour and expectations from their workplace, among other things. Gen Z is the generation that comes after them. Gen Z and Millennials

These two generations are looking for new jobs. Both are challenging the norms at their workplaces, and employers must learn how to meet the needs of their employees in order to maintain business productivity.

It is interesting how they all want the same things at work.

Despite their generational differences, these two groups have nearly identical work ethics and expectations. Indian millennials and Gen Zs are more optimistic that the pandemic will result in positive change, particularly in terms of health and the ability to deal with future pandemics as per the survey.

Wellness

Workplace wellness is now more important to millennials and Generation Z employees than previous generations. Overall stress and anxiety levels among Indian millennials (49 percent) are higher than the global average (41 percent), according to the Deloitte Millennial Survey 2021, while Indian Gen Zs are equally anxious/stressed as the global average (46 percent ). That is why they are transitioning to a more positive work environment that promotes a culture of well-being.