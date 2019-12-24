Don't lose patience even if you have not fared well in pre-board examinations

The first week of December was very hectic and full of jitters because the XII class students of various boards were busy writing their pre-board examinations. By the time this article appears in Young Hans, the results of these examinations too must have been published and confused feelings of sorrow and happiness might be running wild in the mind of the students.

Those students with good results must be busy chalking out the plans to further better their performances while the bad results must have given them the moments of utter anxieties and frustration. In fact, the situation of post-bad-pre-board-examinations-results-repercussions is very fatal which not only badly affects the psycho-mental condition of an examinee but also his results in the final board examination. So it is very essential to cope up with the outcome of the bad results and start afresh to get yourself mentally and physically ready for the next bout of preparation for the final examinations.

Make a true analysis of the results

In the condition when the performance failed to go along the line you had thought of, it is really very important to make an honest analysis of the results. This homework helps come to the conclusion of diagnosing what went wrong. You must try your best to find out the subjects the dismal performance of which brought down the marks percent obtained by you. This sort of result analysis makes it easier to identify the subjects of the problem. Having known the difficult subjects, you can now chalk out revised plans to bring about desirable improvement in them.

While making analyses of the pre-board-examination results, the students must take care of the following points very seriously -

1 List the subjects in which you scored relatively very low

2 Find out the chapters in each subject of problem which proved to be tough for you to answer the questions.

3 Make exact analysis of what went wrong in the preparation and mastering of the subjects.

4 List the sorts of questions you failed to answer well in the examination. It means you must know whether objective type of questions or long answer type of questions were tough for you to answer. It may also be possible that numerical questions might have been pretty hard for you to solve.

5 Sometimes questions, the answers of which required to be furnished with the drawing of charts, sketches and diagrams, might not have been answered exactly as asked. In that condition too, it is advantageous to make list of such questions from all of the syllabi.

Bring about drastic changes in the strategies and plan

Modifying the earlier plans and ways of preparation is very essential to realize the much-expected results of the final board examination. Because now the time left for is very much scarce, tasks to be accomplished are so vast and the goal to be reached out is so big and difficult. The changes in the time table and self-study paradigm must be brought in as per the need of a specific subject.

Make subject wise preparation plan

Since your result analysis has made it clear that which subjects have proved to be the weak point for your bad performance in the pre-board examination, so what is most required now is to make your study plan along the line of priority given to a particular problem subject for a certain period. Suppose due to economics you failed to score good marks in the examination, so now the rational strategy is to study only this subject at least for two weeks or until you get satisfied with your progresses. During this period you must avoid studying other subjects. This would prove to be what we may call the surgical strike on the hard subject like economics.

Practice at least one mock test of a subject daily

The pre-board examinations, supposed to be the dress-rehearsal of the final board examination, are not usually taken very seriously by the students and this negligence is reflected in their poor performance. These examinations commence just after the completion of the syllabi of all the subjects in the schools, so the students do not find sufficient time to digest the study materials. So there is need to ruminate on the each chapter of a subject very seriously and rapidly. Once a particular subject is completely prepared this way, taking mock test each day of each subject must be made as an essential routine.

But the mock test must be taken vey honestly and religiously. Fix the time which suits you best for the mock test and also finish it within the time stipulated, that is usually three hours. Assess your script scrupulously and know your score. Go on building up your learning and improving your performance consistently. This practice of taking the mock test routinely will surely help you prepare the entire syllabus of a particular subject very effectively.

Keep on revising the fair notes as per the plan

During class teaching all students prepare the fair notes of the subjects. Such notes are just like the ready reckoner of the subjects. Plan very carefully to revise these fair notes as per the difficulty level of the various subjects.

But only revising is not enough. While revising the fair note of a particular chapter in a subject keep also a note book with you. Go on jotting down the important points which are very useful for the answers of a host of questions from that chapter. Practice drawing diagrams, graphs and various sketches in that particular note book. Thus the practice of reading and noting down the various important points of a particular chapter will strengthen your grip on the understanding of the contents. This habit will also keep you mentally alert while studying. Believe me the concomitant practice of reading and writing would make the preparation of the board final examination impeccably perfect.

Solving last five years' question papers may do wonder

Previous year's question papers work as the blue print as well as road map of the question papers for the coming years. But generally students do not realize their importance and they remain deprived of a lot of advantages. If a student seriously solves the question papers of at least previous five years of a subject the preparation of that subject turns out to be very effective. But keeping in mind the changes in the syllabi time to time, students must be well familiar with the update of the syllabi of the subjects otherwise the possibility of time wastage in preparing the outdated syllabi cannot be ruled out.

Never let your goal slip from your sight

Have you ever seriously thought why human beings usually do not succeed to realize the beautiful dreams of their life? It is simply because the goals that are set to be achieved do not stay before our eyes, do not get permanent niche in our mind. We fail to visualize about them, we fail to live with them and we fail to sleep with them. The cloud of dust piled over the dreams with the passage of time blunts our will-power and we get oblivious to our amazing potential. The former President and Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam once had said, "Dream is not that you see in sleep, dream is something that does not let you sleep." When we live with our dream and if we do not let it go out of mind and sight until we realize it, then the passion does not lose its momentum and intensity. It remains intact. And finally the success is ours.

Last but not the least,

stay self-confident and passionate

During the preparation of examination, staying confident is very vital. But usually it is found that students get easily affected by the negative thoughts of their friends, peers and sometimes also of parents. This results in the dilution of confidence level and consequently they get demotivated and dispirited. In fact this is very critical condition in a student's life.

So it is always better to avoid the company of such friends and keep yourself aloof from their discouraging and distracting talks. Always stay rock - like - confident and do not let your will power go down in any circumstances. With high level of self-confidence and indomitable will power you can achieve anything in your life…the achievement of good results with dream marks in the board examination is not.