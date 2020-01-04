Don't succumb to undesirable pressure: Governor tells Vice Chancellors

Kottayam (Kerala): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday urged Vice Chancellors of universities not to succumb to "undesirable pressure" from various quarters.

"There is too much undesirable pressure on them (VCs)", the Governor said, addressing teachers at the Mahatma Gandhi University here.

Referring to controversies which hit the MG University recently, including the alleged awarding of special moderation to B Tech students in violation of rules, Khan said he had told all Vice Chancellors that their duty was to conduct the affairs of the University as per the law and the statutes.

"If anybody in the University tries to bring pressure on you to do something which is a departure from the law and statutes, then make it clear to them that you are not going to appease and refer the matter to me".

He assured them that he, as the Chancellor, would take responsibility in such cases.

Meanwhile, a female research student of the University was taken into custody by the police before the Governor reached the campus.

She reached the venue to meet him personally to submit a complaint against the University Vice Chancellor. The student, who is doing research in the Nano Technology department, has accused the VC of not providing basic facilities for carrying out the research.