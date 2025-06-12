Early intervention could make teen depression easier to treat, say researchers

Depression in young teenagers may be easier to treat compared to later stages in life due to the flexible and still-developing nature of symptoms, a new study has found. Researchers suggest that early intervention could significantly improve outcomes and prevent long-term mental health challenges.

According to the study published in Nature Mental Health, scientists from the University of Edinburgh, UK, analysed data from over 35,000 adolescents to understand how depression symptoms evolve throughout teenage years. They discovered that symptoms such as sadness, low energy, and loss of interest tend to be less fixed in early adolescence and gradually become more stable with age.

“Targeting depression early, when symptoms are still shifting, may provide a better opportunity for effective treatment,” said lead researcher Poppy Z. Grimes from the Division of Psychiatry at the University of Edinburgh.

The study found that while depressive symptoms fluctuate widely in younger teens, they become more predictable and persistent as adolescence progresses. This symptom stability may make treatment more difficult in later years.

Researchers attributed this change to a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors—such as hormonal changes during puberty, brain development, and environmental influences. Notably, the team observed that depressive symptoms tend to stabilise earlier in boys than in girls, leaving a narrower window for intervention in male adolescents.

“This variability presents a critical window for healthcare professionals, educators, and families to act,” the researchers noted. “Providing targeted support during this period could significantly reduce the risk of chronic depression in adulthood.”

The findings underscore the urgency of early mental health support and tailored strategies to address teenage depression before it becomes entrenched. Further research is ongoing to explore how early interventions can be fine-tuned based on individual symptom patterns and demographic factors.