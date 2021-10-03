Effective habits of high performers

To each to his or her own. Just as one aspires to be a better version of oneself, it is mandatory to adopt an approach that befits one's personality wholly with effective best practices suiting oneself. So, what do we understand by Personality? To elucidate, personality can be defined as both an intrinsic and extrinsic parameter that governs the exterior aspect of a personality; and intrinsic which rules the internal mechanism of an individual.



The external factors of an individual's personality constitute the various components which include voice intonation, the exuberance of radiance, unique body language which sums up confidence, high motivating factors, empathetic, people-friendly and connect with all, positivity, excellent communicators, leadership qualities to name a few. As of the internal factors, balanced emotions, positive thinking, negating the weak thoughts, visualisation leads to better clarity of thought and action, less talk and more action, lead by example.

Habits are the blueprint and reprint of a unique personality embedded in various aspects of performance. Blue is more balanced; while red is overtly spread up. The impetus towards getting a 360-degree balanced approach in reaching a level of the plateau, truly defines our personality. Thereby, picking up actions influenced by our own internal thoughts will provide a clear direction. If the foundation during the formative years is not strong or stresses on the essentials, it's a bit difficult to reach efficiency, However with diligent practice, one can scale up the activity areas based on own preferences. This will mould the hiccups in the process way through stabilising.

Key essentials

• Radiate energy

• Positive affirmations

• People of action

• Dignity & Respect for all

• Ideators, Executors, Implementers

• Voracious Readers

• Diverse Interests

• People friendly

As we expand our horizons in different directions, it's essential to know the importance of our actions which form habits. Anything progressing way upward is a positive sign; while any negation scales downward. We need to develop a healthy mindset and the resultant will be way upwards towards positive derivators. Even a minor negative thought turns out to be detrimental and reflects on our actions. A lot of care has to be taken to nurture habits from a young age. Good healthy grooming lays a strong foundation for a good strong personality.

Our actions depend on the factors of levelling which even up any negative factors causing the curve spiralling down. Any gaps can be constructed and worked on by bridging them evenly. A lot of factors that are closely associated with one's personality have to be harnessed and cultivated consistently. A case in example to be a good communicator, if the basic preparatory structure doesn't start from the formative years, it gets difficult at a later stage to set a benchmark. Similarly, if an aspiring student wouldn't know what study plan suits him or her, it gets difficult to choose an appropriate subject of his or her own choice. Students preparing for competitive exams should know the right pattern of the study approach.

Whether its books, reference notes, discussion with mentors, or subjects were chosen, it's important to stick to a lateral learning technique that covers an array of best preparatory tools. When we look at the traditional and new school of thought, maths is considered tough almost at an average by around 40-50% student community. If the right methodology is not taken care of by the faculty, it has a negative effect on the students who wouldn't know the right technique on the preparatory mode. When we see the newly emerged school of thought, we have Vedic maths which is a student-friendly giving technique that can uplift a student's aspirational drive, So, covering any impending gap, structures the overall.

The hallmark of any successful aspirant aiming for being a high performer is developing endurance. Apart from aligning oneself on any luck factor, it's most viable to scale up one's actions, performance and thereby setting high standards which would create an impact so strong that one starts delivery with efficiency and diligence.

Thereby, the blueprint of a habit to be spelled impactfully, boldly and strategically, depends on the individual. To be an exponent of habit which enhances the excellence quotient, spreading vertically and horizontally is just not enough, one must habitually expand dimensions and horizons for greener pastures in every area you choose and be a force to reckon with.