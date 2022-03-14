Florida Atlantic University offering scholarships for undergraduate Indian students

Hyderabad: Florida Atlantic University scholarships for international undergraduate students are available for all students from India (F-1 and J-1 degree-seeking applicants), up to four years or eight semesters, including those recruited by leading international education provider Study Group.

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) is offering scholarships for incoming Spring and Fall terms to support international students to study at FAU. Students from India who enrolled through a leading international education provider Study Group are also eligible to apply. The scholarships provide a significant reduction in course fees for students who wish to pursue their higher education studies at FAU in the US as the scholarship programme covers four or eight semesters for a transfer student or student on a scholar visa.

How students can be considered for the President's International Student Scholarship at FAU

To be considered for a scholarship, applicants must apply and be accepted as degree-seeking students and obtain a high school diploma or its equivalent before the first day of class. The total amount of a scholarship is up to 6,000 per year (First-year applicants: maximum 24,000 total and for transfer applicants: 12,000 maximum).

Requirements for scholarships

♦ Students must have a completed application on file by May 1.

♦ Minimum GPA equivalent: minimum 3.5 on the 4.0 U.S. grading scale.

♦ Submission of SAT or ACT score (no minimum score required, but test scores may be used in selecting application recipients).

Scholarship selections are communicated in about four weeks after all application materials have been received, and the application is considered complete by the university. An applicant may be offered admission to a term other than the one indicated on the application due to the competitiveness of the applicant pool.

International scholarships available for Indian students are:

The Depan International Scholarship for 8,000: A freshman student on a student or scholar visa will get 2,000 per year for eight semesters. Outstanding academic success, 3.0 minimum GPA, and English proficiency required for admission to FAU. Also, evidence of community service or high school activity will be among the eligibility criteria. 4,00o for transfer students on a student or scholar visa will get 2,000 per semester for four semesters. Eligibility criteria include 3.0 GPA, English proficiency and evidence of community service or activity.

"As a leading provider of international education, we have successfully partnered with universities in the UK and Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand, all of which are instrumental in delivering quality education to students from India. Our partner, FAU, has a long history of welcoming and supporting international students", said Karan Lalit, Regional Director India of Study Group

FAU is well known student-centered public research university committed to higher education and research. With 170+ degrees at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, Study Group's partnership with FAU Study Group's mission is to be the leading provider of international education and its vision is to build a better world through education.